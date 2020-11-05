Shraddha Arya & Anjum Fakih are 'best friends forever'; PHOTOS of the duo that speak volumes about their bond

1 / 10

Shraddha Arya & Anjum Fakih's BFF moments

Shraddha Arya and Anjum Fakih are popular stars of the Telly industry. They both star together in the show 'Kundali Bangya' and play the roles of Preeta and Shristi, who are sisters on the show. Fans and followers of the stars love their friendship. Currently, the BFFs are vacationing together. As revealed by Anjum, it is their first holiday together. The duo who is very active on Instagram shared their beautiful pictures and videos giving fans and followers an insight into their holiday. Fans are leaving no stone unturned to compliment and shower love on the BFFs who are currently making memories and enjoying life to the fullest. Their Instagram holiday pictures will definitely make you pack your bags and go on a vacation with your best buddy. Shraddha and Anjum have always given BFF goals to everyone. From sharing their beautiful selfies to slaying and flaunting their OOTD, Shraddha and Anjum's social media posts prove they share a great camaraderie. The duo's friendship is special. Speaking of that, here are a few pictures of the duo together that will give you friendship goals.

Photo Credit : Shraddha Arya Instagram