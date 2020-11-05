Advertisement
Shraddha Arya & Anjum Fakih are 'best friends forever'; PHOTOS of the duo that speak volumes about their bond

Shraddha Arya and Anjum Fakih's friendship is one of a kind. Take a look at the duo's best BFF moments.
18219 reads Mumbai
  • 1 / 10
    Shraddha Arya & Anjum Fakih's BFF moments

    Shraddha Arya & Anjum Fakih's BFF moments

    Shraddha Arya and Anjum Fakih are popular stars of the Telly industry. They both star together in the show 'Kundali Bangya' and play the roles of Preeta and Shristi, who are sisters on the show. Fans and followers of the stars love their friendship. Currently, the BFFs are vacationing together. As revealed by Anjum, it is their first holiday together. The duo who is very active on Instagram shared their beautiful pictures and videos giving fans and followers an insight into their holiday. Fans are leaving no stone unturned to compliment and shower love on the BFFs who are currently making memories and enjoying life to the fullest. Their Instagram holiday pictures will definitely make you pack your bags and go on a vacation with your best buddy. Shraddha and Anjum have always given BFF goals to everyone. From sharing their beautiful selfies to slaying and flaunting their OOTD, Shraddha and Anjum's social media posts prove they share a great camaraderie. The duo's friendship is special. Speaking of that, here are a few pictures of the duo together that will give you friendship goals.

    Photo Credit : Shraddha Arya Instagram

  • 2 / 10
    Happy girls

    Happy girls

    Shraddha shared this picture and wrote, "Quick Blurry Pictures from In Between Our 'us' time. Byeeee. #PreetaKiSrishti @nzoomfakih."

    Photo Credit : Shraddha Arya Instagram

  • 3 / 10
    BFFs

    BFFs

    "This is our first holiday together... And I can't stop gushing abt it... You are mine @sarya12 #preetakishristi #shristikipreeta #KundaliBhagya."

    Photo Credit : Anjum Fakih Instagram

  • 4 / 10
    Too cute

    Too cute

    We all click such goofy pics with our besties, right?

    Photo Credit : Anjum Fakih Instagram

  • 5 / 10
    Beauty personified

    Beauty personified

    Both are looking drop-dead gorgeous in this snap.

    Photo Credit : Anjum Fakih Instagram

  • 6 / 10
    Slaying it

    Slaying it

    Dressed in a floral dress, Anjum looks beautiful. Shraddha shows how to nail the all-white look.

    Photo Credit : Anjum Fakih Instagram

  • 7 / 10
    Another one!

    Another one!

    The beauties know how to dress and impress.

    Photo Credit : Anjum Fakih Instagram

  • 8 / 10
    All smiles

    All smiles

    How beautiful is this picture of the duo!

    Photo Credit : Anjum Fakih Instagram

  • 9 / 10
    Selfie on point

    Selfie on point

    The BFFs selfie skills are on point.

    Photo Credit : Anjum Fakih Instagram

  • 10 / 10
    Best friend forever

    Best friend forever

    The duo share a great camaraderie.

    Photo Credit : Anjum Fakih Instagram

