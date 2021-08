1 / 6

Shraddha Arya’s pictures from her vacations at the beach

Shraddha Arya is a popular TV actor. She shifted from New Delhi to Mumbai at a young age in order to make her career in the entertainment industry. She started her career by participating in Zee TV’s talent hunt series, India’s Best Cinestars Ki Khoj, and was the first runner-up. Shraddha Arya made her acting debut in 2006 with the Tamil language movie, Kalvanin Kadhali, and did some amazing work in the South Indian movie industry for half a decade. In 2011, Shraddha Arya rose to fame in the Hindi TV industry as she made her debut with the series Main Laxmi Tere Angaan Ki. Shraddha Arya became a household name in 2017 when she started to play the lead character of Preeta Arora in Zee TV’s Kundali Bhagya. Along with impressing the audience with her versatile work, Shraddha Arya is also often spotted taking some time off for herself and enjoying her vacation by the beach. Here are pictures of Shraddha Arya that prove she is a complete beach lover. Read ahead to know more.

Photo Credit : Pinkvilla