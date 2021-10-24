PHOTOS: Shraddha Kapoor is the woman in blue as she stuns at the launch of T20 event

Shraddha Kapoor was recently spotted at a T20 event and we have to admit that she looked gorgeous as ever. The actress looked happy and could not stop giggling as she posed for the pictures with a bat in her hand. Shraddha was dressed in an all-blue attire keeping the cricket spirits high. As she held her bat upwards and rested it on her shoulder, the actress was all smiles.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
How can Shraddha not try her hands on batting when she has a bat in her hand. Well, mostly whenever you ask someone to play cricket they ideally choose to bat and that is what appears from the actress' pictures as well. She has a bat in her hand and has striked a pose like a true batsman. We bet her fans would love to see her like this.
Shraddha Kapoor is one of the prettiest actresses of Bollywood and there is no denying this fact. Although, we do not need any proof to prove this, still look at this picture and tell us, isn't she flawless? Her infectious smile, her minimal makeup, her perfect hair makes her look stunning in this close-up picture.
Shraddha Kapoor had some of her young fans come up to her for a picture. Well, the gem of a person that she is, Shraddha striked a pose with her fans in her goofy way.
After posing with her fans and with the bat, the actress posed without them and looked gorgeous. She wore blue shorts and paired with blue blazer over a white tee. She also wore a big golden hoops. With minimal make-up too the actress looked stunning.