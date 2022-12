Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar

Shraddha Kapoor has recently released the motion poster of her next film Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar co-starring Ranbir Kapoor. The trailer has left fans excited about the film. Directed by Luv Ranjan, the most-awaited film is slated to hit theatres on 8th March 2023, on the occasion of Holi. Well, this will be the first time Shraddha and Ranbir will be sharing screen space together. The romantic comedy also stars Boney Kapoor and Dimple Kapadia in key roles. However, today the actress was spotted outside Maddock office in comfy and cool casuals.