5 PICS that prove Shraddha Kapoor is queen of natural looks

1 / 6

Shraddha Kapoor is queen of natural looks & here's proof

Actress Shraddha Kapoor is one of the most popular celebrities in the industry. She is ruling the hearts of her fans ever since she played the role of Aarohi in the 2013 film Aashiqui 2 alongside Aditya Roy Kapur. After that, she has appeared in several movies including Haider, Saaho, Ek Villain, and others, making a mark for herself. Apart from her acting, Shraddha is famous among her fans for posting natural, no-makeup photos. Her Instagram handle is a treasure for her fans as every now and then, she treats them with no-makeup photos. It also connects her with her fans, especially the younger generation as her aura gives a lot of girl-next-door vibes. The actress has also shared unfiltered photos on her social media handle. And, the Saaho actress has posted loads of mirror selfies as well (we aren’t complaining) and her fans also love them a lot. So, today let us dig out her social media handle and find out the five most adored and cute pictures of Shraddha that prove she is a queen of natural looks.

Photo Credit : Shraddha Kapoor Instagram