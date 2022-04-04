5 PICS that prove Shraddha Kapoor is queen of natural looks

Actress Shraddha Kapoor is one of the most popular celebrities in the industry. She is ruling the hearts of her fans ever since she played the role of Aarohi in the 2013 film Aashiqui 2 alongside Aditya Roy Kapur. After that, she has appeared in several movies including Haider, Saaho, Ek Villain, and others, making a mark for herself. Apart from her acting, Shraddha is famous among her fans for posting natural, no-makeup photos. Her Instagram handle is a treasure for her fans as every now and then, she treats them with no-makeup photos. It also connects her with her fans, especially the younger generation as her aura gives a lot of girl-next-door vibes. The actress has also shared unfiltered photos on her social media handle. And, the Saaho actress has posted loads of mirror selfies as well (we aren’t complaining) and her fans also love them a lot. So, today let us dig out her social media handle and find out the five most adored and cute pictures of Shraddha that prove she is a queen of natural looks.
Photo Credit : Shraddha Kapoor Instagram
Shraddha Kapoor had shared this all-natural photo as she wished her loved ones a very good morning. But, look at that morning glow on her face.
Shraddha Kapoor looks the cutest in the picture as she goes all-natural and without any makeup. The highlight of this selfie is her twinkling eyes.
Shraddha Kapoor loves taking mirror selfies and this one is proof of it. Her Instagram handle is loaded with such photos.
While flaunting her natural glam, Shraddha shared this photo as she wished her loved ones a good night. Look at that glowing skin from within.
It is no denying that Shraddha Kapoor is a queen of natural photos and her selfie game is strong enough to flaunt it.