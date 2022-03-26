5 Times Shraddha Kapoor's girl next door aesthetics stole our hearts

Shraddha Kapoor is one of the most beautiful actresses of Bollywood. The diva never misses a chance to impress us with her glamorous looks and is often seen flaunting her stunning outfits. The actress has established her mark as a fashionista in the film industry. She has impressed millions of fans with her gorgeous looks and her fans just can't stop falling in love with her style. Take a look at the times Shraddha Kapoor made heads turn with her startling outfits.
Photo Credit : Shraddha Kapoor's Instagram
In attendance for a wedding, the diva put her traditional foot forward and looked ethnic in a white lehenga. She styled her gorgeous look with a pair of heavy statement earrings and pulled her hair in a fuss-free ponytail.
Giving us one of the most gorgeous looks of the week, the diva rocked a black velvet gown and looked date ready.
Taking the traditional route, the actress looked like a ray of sunshine in a yellow saree. She accessorised her look with a maang tika and left her waves open.
Manifesting herself to be a fashionista on the block, the actress donned a denim wrap number for film promotion.
Bringing in the summer vibes, Shraddha Kapoor charmed us in a noteworthy cropped white jacket and a yellow pleated skirt set.