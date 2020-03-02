Home
Baaghi 3 trio Tiger Shroff, Shraddha Kapoor & Riteish Deshmukh flaunt their vibrant style to promote the film

Tiger Shroff, Shraddha Kapoor and Riteish Deshmukh were spotted promoting their film in the city. The trio was in a happy mood. Check out their latest photos!
3837 reads Mumbai
    Tiger Shroff, Shraddha Kapoor & Riteish Deshmukh promote Baaghi 3

    Tiger Shroff, Shraddha Kapoor, and Riteish Deshmukh are leaving no stone unturned to promote their upcoming film Baaghi 3. The trailer of the film received a positive response from the audience and now, fans can't wait to watch the action-packed film. For the uninitiated, Tiger Shroff essays the role of Ranveer Pratap Singh aka Ronnie whereas Shraddha plays an air hostess. Riteish, on the other hand, portrays the role of Tiger Shroff's brother in the same. Directed by Ahmed Khan, Baaghi 3 releases on March 6. Recently, Tiger Shroff, Shraddha Kapoor, and Riteish Deshmukh were spotted promoting their film in the city. The trio was in a happy mood. Check out their latest photos!

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

    Baaghi duo

    Baaghi 3 duo Tiger and Shraddha were all smiles and happily posed for the shutterbugs.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

    Trio

    Tiger, Shraddha, and Riteish happily posed for the paparazzi.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

    Stunning as always

    For a recent promotional event, Shraddha donned a multi-coloured dress and paired it with transparent heels.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

    Early birthday celebrations

    The actress who turns a year older tomorrow happily posed with a teddy bear.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

    Dapper as always

    Tiger nailed the all-black look with ease.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

    Birthday celebrations

    In this pic, Tiger can be seen cutting a birthday cake. For the uninitiated, Tiger turned a year older today.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

