Baaghi 3 trio Tiger Shroff, Shraddha Kapoor & Riteish Deshmukh flaunt their vibrant style to promote the film

1 / 7

Tiger Shroff, Shraddha Kapoor & Riteish Deshmukh promote Baaghi 3

Tiger Shroff, Shraddha Kapoor, and Riteish Deshmukh are leaving no stone unturned to promote their upcoming film Baaghi 3. The trailer of the film received a positive response from the audience and now, fans can't wait to watch the action-packed film. For the uninitiated, Tiger Shroff essays the role of Ranveer Pratap Singh aka Ronnie whereas Shraddha plays an air hostess. Riteish, on the other hand, portrays the role of Tiger Shroff's brother in the same. Directed by Ahmed Khan, Baaghi 3 releases on March 6. Recently, Tiger Shroff, Shraddha Kapoor, and Riteish Deshmukh were spotted promoting their film in the city. The trio was in a happy mood. Check out their latest photos!

Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani