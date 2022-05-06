Must-Have looks from Shraddha Kapoor’s summer wardrobe!

Published on May 06, 2022 05:12 PM IST   |  3.4K
   
Advertisement
  • 1 / 5
    Shraddha Kapoor’s summer wardrobe

    Shraddha Kapoor’s summer wardrobe

    There’s no doubt that Shraddha Kapoor can pull off just about anything, with her stunning looks and charming smile. This summer, the star is giving us major fashion goals with her young and fresh fashion choices, keeping it cool yet very very stylish, styled by Namrata Deepak. We take inspiration from Shraddha Kapoor’s look book with styles that are relatable and easy to sport -

    Photo Credit : Shraddha Kapoor’s summer wardrobe

  • 2 / 5
    Oversized fashion

    Oversized fashion

    A total Gen-Z fashion look, Shraddha paired an oversized t shirt with relaxed jeans. She kept the tone neutral, perfect for running errands this summer.

    Photo Credit : Namrata Deepak/Instagram

  • 3 / 5
    Hotness in red

    Hotness in red

    Want to dress up but too hot for layers? The actress wore a red embroidered jumpsuit bringing a desi element to her style street look.

    Photo Credit : Hotness in red

  • 4 / 5
    Athleisure look

    Athleisure look

    Shraddha Kapoor aced the athleisure look with a royal blue coord set which she paired with heels and white sunnies.

    Photo Credit : Namrata Deepak/Instagram

    • Advertisement
  • 5 / 5
    summer state of mind

    summer state of mind

    The young star sported an easy breezy look for a daytime meeting with a maxi dress, paired with an oversized shirt. She accessorized it with heels and round sunglasses, very cool and very wearable.

    Photo Credit : Namrata Deepak/Instagram