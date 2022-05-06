Must-Have looks from Shraddha Kapoor’s summer wardrobe!

1 / 5

Shraddha Kapoor’s summer wardrobe

There’s no doubt that Shraddha Kapoor can pull off just about anything, with her stunning looks and charming smile. This summer, the star is giving us major fashion goals with her young and fresh fashion choices, keeping it cool yet very very stylish, styled by Namrata Deepak. We take inspiration from Shraddha Kapoor’s look book with styles that are relatable and easy to sport -

