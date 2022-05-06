Must-Have looks from Shraddha Kapoor’s summer wardrobe!

There’s no doubt that Shraddha Kapoor can pull off just about anything, with her stunning looks and charming smile. This summer, the star is giving us major fashion goals with her young and fresh fashion choices, keeping it cool yet very very stylish, styled by Namrata Deepak. We take inspiration from Shraddha Kapoor’s look book with styles that are relatable and easy to sport -
Photo Credit : Shraddha Kapoor’s summer wardrobe
A total Gen-Z fashion look, Shraddha paired an oversized t shirt with relaxed jeans. She kept the tone neutral, perfect for running errands this summer.
Photo Credit : Namrata Deepak/Instagram
Want to dress up but too hot for layers? The actress wore a red embroidered jumpsuit bringing a desi element to her style street look.
Photo Credit : Hotness in red
Shraddha Kapoor aced the athleisure look with a royal blue coord set which she paired with heels and white sunnies.
The young star sported an easy breezy look for a daytime meeting with a maxi dress, paired with an oversized shirt. She accessorized it with heels and round sunglasses, very cool and very wearable.
Pinkvilla works better if you switch to our app