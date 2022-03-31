Must have outfits from Shraddha Kapoor’s summer wardrobe

While there is no doubt that actress Shraddha Kapoor looks extremely drop-dead gorgeous in everything she wears, the young diva has been giving us some serious fashion goals with her stylish and easy breezy summer looks that are both comfy and fashionable. Here's a look at five times Shraddha made heads turn in stunning summer outfits.
Photo Credit : Shraddha Kapoor's Instagram
Shraddha was spotted at the airport donning a beautiful summer dress, keeping her overall look simple with minimal jewellery and nude heels.
Photo Credit : Pinkvilla Desk
The stunning diva has also been rocking the easy-breezy mini dresses trend as she pairs it with an oversized shirt, statement earrings, and sunglasses.
The actress turned up the heat in a beautiful fuchsia dress and beach waves, keeping the rest of the look understated yet oh so glam.
Shraddha showed us how to spice up a plain white t-shirt and denim by pairing it with a funky bag and statement boots.
The diva also enjoyed her exotic Maldives vacation in an asymmetrical skirt paired with a yellow racerback top and looked gorgeous.