Must have outfits from Shraddha Kapoor’s summer wardrobe

Updated on Apr 01, 2022 05:08 PM IST   |  45.3K
   
Advertisement
  • 1 / 6
    Shraddha Kapoor inspired summer looks

    Shraddha Kapoor inspired summer looks

    While there is no doubt that actress Shraddha Kapoor looks extremely drop-dead gorgeous in everything she wears, the young diva has been giving us some serious fashion goals with her stylish and easy breezy summer looks that are both comfy and fashionable. Here's a look at five times Shraddha made heads turn in stunning summer outfits.

    Photo Credit : Shraddha Kapoor's Instagram

  • 2 / 6
    Comfy and classy

    Comfy and classy

    Shraddha was spotted at the airport donning a beautiful summer dress, keeping her overall look simple with minimal jewellery and nude heels.

    Photo Credit : Pinkvilla Desk

  • 3 / 6
    Maxi dresses for the win

    Maxi dresses for the win

    The stunning diva has also been rocking the easy-breezy mini dresses trend as she pairs it with an oversized shirt, statement earrings, and sunglasses.

    Photo Credit : Pinkvilla Desk

  • 4 / 6
    Pretty in pink

    Pretty in pink

    The actress turned up the heat in a beautiful fuchsia dress and beach waves, keeping the rest of the look understated yet oh so glam.

    Photo Credit : Pinkvilla Desk

    • Advertisement
  • 5 / 6
    T-shirt and Denim look

    T-shirt and Denim look

    Shraddha showed us how to spice up a plain white t-shirt and denim by pairing it with a funky bag and statement boots.

    Photo Credit : Pinkvilla Desk

    • Advertisement
  • 6 / 6
    Flowy skirts

    Flowy skirts

    The diva also enjoyed her exotic Maldives vacation in an asymmetrical skirt paired with a yellow racerback top and looked gorgeous.

    Photo Credit : Pinkvilla Desk