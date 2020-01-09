PHOTOS: Shraddha Kapoor and Varun Dhawan share an unbreakable bond and here's proof; Check it out

1 / 8

The unbreakable bond

Shraddha Kapoor and Varun Dhawan are one of the most adorable jodi's of bollywood. The duo worked together in Remo D'Souza's dance film ABCD 2 and will be soon seen together in Street Dancer 3D. Shraddha confessed on a dance show a few years back that she had a crush on Varun when they were younger. Recently, on this season of the same dance reality show, Varun Dhawan left us in awe as he went down on his knees and gave her a rose. They often share hilarious behind the scenes videos of each other on their social media during shoots, promotions and other events which leave us in splits. Varun and Shraddha share a wonderful bond. They often post pictures with each other on Instagram. Check out some of the most endearing pictures of them which reflect their bond.

Photo Credit : Instagram