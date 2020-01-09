/
/
/
PHOTOS: Shraddha Kapoor and Varun Dhawan share an unbreakable bond and here's proof; Check it out
PHOTOS: Shraddha Kapoor and Varun Dhawan share an unbreakable bond and here's proof; Check it out
MD: Street Dancer 3D co-stars Shraddha Kapoor and Varun Dhawan have been best friends since childhood. They keep sharing cute pictures with each on their social media which are truly heart-warming. Check them out.
Written By
Ekta Varma
941 reads
Mumbai
Published: January 9, 2020 07:13 pm
1 / 8
The unbreakable bond
Shraddha Kapoor and Varun Dhawan are one of the most adorable jodi's of bollywood. The duo worked together in Remo D'Souza's dance film ABCD 2 and will be soon seen together in Street Dancer 3D. Shraddha confessed on a dance show a few years back that she had a crush on Varun when they were younger. Recently, on this season of the same dance reality show, Varun Dhawan left us in awe as he went down on his knees and gave her a rose. They often share hilarious behind the scenes videos of each other on their social media during shoots, promotions and other events which leave us in splits. Varun and Shraddha share a wonderful bond. They often post pictures with each other on Instagram. Check out some of the most endearing pictures of them which reflect their bond.
Photo Credit : Instagram
2 / 8
Swag game on point
Varun and Shraddha flaunt their swag as they look stylish in this picture.
Photo Credit : Instagram
3 / 8
Selfie with BFF
The duo looks super adorable in this selfie.
Photo Credit : Instagram
4 / 8
Street Dancer 3D squad
Varun and Shraddha pose for a selfie with Street Dancer 3D co-star Nora Fatehi.
Photo Credit : Instagram
5 / 8
Best friend goals
Here's a very cute picture of Varun and Shraddha from the streets of London.
Photo Credit : Instagram
6 / 8
Extended family
Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor share a strong bond with Remo D'Souza and his wife Lizelle.
Photo Credit : Instagram
7 / 8
Batuk and Chirkut
They lovingly call each other Batuk (Varun) and Chirkut (Shraddha). Shraddha uploaded this picture on Varun's birthday a couple of years back and captioned it as, "It's batuk's birthday!!!!!! HAPPY BIRTHDAY!!! Sorry for the late wish. Was promoting... LOVE YOU!!!".
Photo Credit : Instagram
8 / 8
One with the gang!
The BFFs were clicked taking a selfie with Arjun Kapoor and Karan Johar at an awards show a couple of years back
Photo Credit : Instagram
Add new comment