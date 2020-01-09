Home
PHOTOS: Shraddha Kapoor and Varun Dhawan share an unbreakable bond and here's proof; Check it out

  • 1 / 8
    The unbreakable bond

    The unbreakable bond

    Shraddha Kapoor and Varun Dhawan are one of the most adorable jodi's of bollywood. The duo worked together in Remo D'Souza's dance film ABCD 2 and will be soon seen together in Street Dancer 3D. Shraddha confessed on a dance show a few years back that she had a crush on Varun when they were younger. Recently, on this season of the same dance reality show, Varun Dhawan left us in awe as he went down on his knees and gave her a rose. They often share hilarious behind the scenes videos of each other on their social media during shoots, promotions and other events which leave us in splits. Varun and Shraddha share a wonderful bond. They often post pictures with each other on Instagram. Check out some of the most endearing pictures of them which reflect their bond.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 8
    Swag game on point

    Swag game on point

    Varun and Shraddha flaunt their swag as they look stylish in this picture.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 8
    Selfie with BFF

    Selfie with BFF

    The duo looks super adorable in this selfie.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 8
    Street Dancer 3D squad

    Street Dancer 3D squad

    Varun and Shraddha pose for a selfie with Street Dancer 3D co-star Nora Fatehi.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 8
    Best friend goals

    Best friend goals

    Here's a very cute picture of Varun and Shraddha from the streets of London.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 6 / 8
    Extended family

    Extended family

    Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor share a strong bond with Remo D'Souza and his wife Lizelle.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 7 / 8
    Batuk and Chirkut

    Batuk and Chirkut

    They lovingly call each other Batuk (Varun) and Chirkut (Shraddha). Shraddha uploaded this picture on Varun's birthday a couple of years back and captioned it as, "It's batuk's birthday!!!!!! HAPPY BIRTHDAY!!! Sorry for the late wish. Was promoting... LOVE YOU!!!".

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 8 / 8
    One with the gang!

    One with the gang!

    The BFFs were clicked taking a selfie with Arjun Kapoor and Karan Johar at an awards show a couple of years back

    Photo Credit : Instagram

