1 / 7

Shraddha Kapoor spotted with father Shakti Kapoor

Sharddha Kapoor has quite an interesting 2020 after delivering a super hit movie at the box office with her movie Baaghi 3. The actress took to social media to make fans and followers aware of a sustainable lifestyle. Post her interrogation at NCB due to the late Sushant Singh Rajput case, Shraddha Kapoor after a long break took to social media to share post about fitness. The Baaghi actress shared a video wherein she is virtually training with her trainer. Alongside the video, her caption read, “Home fitness with @_praveen_nair and Thank you both for being my fitness gurus since #ABCD2! Our video call workouts have been beyond amazing #HomeWorkout #FitnessFun #HealthIsWealth." Shraddha Kapoor besides being an amazing actor and having entertained us in movies such as Aashiqui 2, Baaghi, Saaho, Street Dancer 3D also had another talent. Shraddha Kapoor is also an amazing singer. That’s right! Having crooned to songs in films such as Ek Villain, Shraddha is definitely an amazing singer, and whenever she goes to promote her films, she is often asked to sing a line or two from her films. Today the actress was spotted leaving the city with her father actor Shakti Kapoor. Take a look at these recent photos of the actress with her father.

Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani