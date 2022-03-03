Shraddha Kapoor birthday special: 5 Times the actress took our breath away in traditional outfits

Shahid Kapoor's sister SaEvery Indian girl's wardrobe is incomplete without a piece of traditional wear. This doesn't change much when it comes to Bollywood celebs who have pretty much the same preferences. Shraddha also believes traditional ensembles are a necessity and has at least one of every kind. The fact that she always manages to carry every attire so well also makes her the best-dressed celebrity. Take a peek into Shraddha Kapoor's ethnic wardrobe.
nah Kapur has finally tied the knot with her longtime beau Mayank Pahwa. While Kapur and Pahwa's have been family friends for several years, Mayank and Sanha too have known each other for very long. The couple got engaged in an intimate ceremony a while back. The first pictures from their wedding and pre-wedding ceremonies are already making rounds on social media. Here's a look at special moments from Sanah Kapur and Mayank Pahwa's wedding.
Photo Credit : Shraddha Kapoor's Instagram
The actress shared a picture of herself in a pristine white lehenga. She rounded up her ethnic look by donning a silk dupatta sporting lace embroidery and patchwork details.
Shraddha looked like a royalty in a pink tulle saree that had ombre glass beads all over it. She paired it with a close neck blouse that was elaborately embroidered in florals over its sleeves.
The actress opted for a printed bandhani saree that sported multi-colour stripes. She styled it with an orange bandhani blouse that came with spaghetti straps. She accessories her glam look with stacked beaded bracelets and blue dangler earrings.
Shraddha looked gorgeous in a mustard yellow sari featuring miniature floral prints and an embellished border around the hem. She draped the six yards around a heavily embellished blouse in the same colour that served as a statement piece.
This time she made heads turn in a purple handwoven saree that sported red and pink pallu. She paired her elegant sari with a green blouse that came with long sleeves and aced a graceful look.