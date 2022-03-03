Shraddha Kapoor birthday special: 5 Times the actress took our breath away in traditional outfits

1 / 6

Shraddha Kapoor's ethnic wardrobe

Shahid Kapoor's sister SaEvery Indian girl's wardrobe is incomplete without a piece of traditional wear. This doesn't change much when it comes to Bollywood celebs who have pretty much the same preferences. Shraddha also believes traditional ensembles are a necessity and has at least one of every kind. The fact that she always manages to carry every attire so well also makes her the best-dressed celebrity. Take a peek into Shraddha Kapoor's ethnic wardrobe. nah Kapur has finally tied the knot with her longtime beau Mayank Pahwa. While Kapur and Pahwa's have been family friends for several years, Mayank and Sanha too have known each other for very long. The couple got engaged in an intimate ceremony a while back. The first pictures from their wedding and pre-wedding ceremonies are already making rounds on social media. Here's a look at special moments from Sanah Kapur and Mayank Pahwa's wedding.

Photo Credit : Shraddha Kapoor's Instagram