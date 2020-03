1 / 8

Shraddha Kapoor's childhood pictures

Shraddha Kapoor is one of the beautiful actresses in B town. From acing her performances to slaying with her simplicity, she is a true stunner. The actress rose to fame with her debut opposite Aditya Roy Kapur in Aashiqui 2 and has been unstoppable ever since. She has delivered some amazing performances in films like Haseena Parker, Stree and Ek Villain. Apart from being an versatile and talented performer along with a dose of charm, the actress also personifies simplicity and a really modest off-screen persona. On the occasion of her birthday today, we take you down a memory lane with some of her most adorable pictures.

Photo Credit : Instagram