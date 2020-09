1 / 7

Actresses in Gangsters roles on screen

From Shraddha Kapoor to Kangana Ranaut, these actresses have gone beyond their boundaries for the on-screen characters. The kind of training and dedication actors have for their work makes fans respect and love them a lot. Shraddha Kapoor had gained several kilos for her role in the movie Haseena Parkar. Kangana Ranaut who will be soon seen in the movie Thalaivi gained several pounds too and when the director of her movie Manikarnika left the project in between, she stepped in to direct as well. We all know how Sanjay Leela Bhansali's films are a visual treat. Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam and Devdas were not only vast in canvas, but they also had the perfect blend of colours and emotions. Deepika Padukone who played the lead in his movie Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela was severely injured while shooting for a song but she continued shooting so that the movie's schedule runs on time. “I think my biggest learning on this film was to not prepare because that’s his (Sanjay Leela Bhansali) way of filmmaking. It’s easier if you go as a blank slate and allow him to mold you. I don’t over-prepare for scenes anyway. I always feel like a large part of it should be spontaneous. But you have to prepare a little. After 2-3 days I realised it (preparation) won’t work with him,” shared Deepika in an interview. Today, we have these actresses who experimented with roles on-screen and whom we loved watching as bold gangsters. Have a look.

Photo Credit : Youtube