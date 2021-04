1 / 7

Sneak peek into Shraddha Kapoor’s home

Shraddha Kapoor is a very popular name in the Indian movie industry. Having done some great work on-screen, Shraddha Kapoor has successfully created a huge fanbase for herself. The actor has appeared in many movies like Haseena Parkar, ABCD: Any Body Can Dance 2, Street Dancer 3D and many more, proving her versatility. Fans are now awaiting the theatrical release of Shraddha Kapoor’s upcoming project, Naagin. This movie will be directed by Vishal Furia and is said to be a trilogy where Shraddha will be playing the lead character of an “ichchadhaari naagin”. Shraddha recently announced this news and revealed how happy she is to play the character of a naagin on-screen, as she always inspired to do something like this after watching Late Sridevi in Nagin and Nigahen. The fantasy drama that is bankrolled by Nikhil Dwivedi is expected to be release in the theatres by the end of 2021 or the beginning of 2022. Along with always making the headlines for her great work, Shraddha Kapoor also often makes the news for being active on the social media. Here are pictures of Shraddha Kapoor giving a sneak peek inside her lavish sea facing house. Read ahead to take a look.

Photo Credit : Shraddha Kapoor Instagram