Shraddha Kapoor & Tara Sutaria teach us how to look comfy & funky at the same time; PHOTOS

    Shraddha & Tara's comfy & funky look

    Shraddha Kapoor looked pretty in a simple beige coloured tracksuit that she paired it with a cap. On the other hand Tara Sutaria slayed in a crop top and ripped denim jeans that she paired it with a black sunglasses and looked fab. Both the actresses are paps favourite and they love to capture them.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

    Shraddha's abstract print cap

    Shraddha Kapoor looked cute as she paired a cap with her comfy outfit. The actress was spotted in Bandra heading to a dubbing studio and the cap really suited her well. The cap was black and white in colour that had an abstract print on it and looked good with her beige coloured track suit.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

    Shraddha's sling bag

    Another thing that stood out in Shraddha Kapoor's outfit apart from her cap was her black coloured sling bag. The tiny crossbody bag looked fab on her.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

    Tara's stylish turn

    Tara Sutaria is one of the most stylish actresses of BTown. She is on a roll as she has a lot of exciting projects in the pipeline. The actress already enjoys a huge fan following and paps make sure to capture to capture her whenever she steps out of her house.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

    Hotness alert!

    Tara Sutaria sizzled in a white crop top over a black ripped jeans. She looked stunning with a black glares paired with her outfit.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani