A look at Shraddha Kapoor's no makeup photos

Shraddha Kapoor is one of the popular actresses in Bollywood. She often creates buzz due to her upcoming projects and social media posts. Shraddha began her acting career with a brief role in 'Teen Patti' and later bagged her first leading role in 'Luv Ka The End'. However, she only rose to fame for playing a singer in the romantic drama Aashiqui. Since then, she has been a part of many films like Haider, Ek Villain, Haseena Parkar, Baaghi, Stree, Saaho, Chhichhore and more. On the personal side, Shraddha has a huge fanbase. She is also very active on social media. Being an active social media user, Shraddha keeps sharing her beautiful pictures, vacay photos, family moments and more. The Saaho actress often shares her no makeup pictures. Fans and followers of the actress shower her with compliments for confidently flaunting her natural skin. One of the main reasons behind her flawless skin is drinking lots of water. In an interview with Vogue, Shraddha revealed that everyday she washes her face twice and moisturizes it as per the weather conditions. Having said that, take a look at the actress' beautiful no makeup photos.

Photo Credit : Shraddha Kapoor Instagram