Street Dancer 3D: Shraddha Kapoor’s promotional looks are unmissable and THESE photos are a proof

Shraddha Kapoor looks stunning

Shraddha Kapoor is one of the most celebrated actresses in the Bollywood industry. The gorgeous actress has been a part of remarkable movies and has never failed to impress us with her on-screen character portrayal while keeping an amazing style always. Shraddha who started her career with her debut movie Teen Patti has indeed come along way with a spectacular performance in movies like Aashiqui 2 and Ek Villain. The actress who was last seen in Sao alongside Prabhas is all set to hit the screens again. She has also been an eminent part of the last dance film ABCD 2 and has crafted a niche for herself, by giving a competition to the best B-Town dancers in the industry. Her upcoming movie Street Dancer 3D is all set to hit the screens this Friday and would be seen sharing screen space with Varun Dhawan. Directed by Remo D’Souza, Street Dancer 3D also stars Nora Fatehi as a prominent female lead character. The 32-year-old actress has already created a lot of buzz with the promotional events, as she always makes sure to keep her best foot forward when it comes down to fashion. From checkered dresses to jumpsuits to slaying in lehengas, the actress has done it all to make herself noticed. We bring you some of the best promotional looks of the lady.

Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani