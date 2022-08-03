Shrenu Parikh and Akshay Mhatre's on-screen pics are couple goals

Shrenu Parikh was last seen in the show Ghar Ek Mandir–Kripa Agrasen Maharaj Ki. She was seen playing the lead protagonist along with actor Akshay Mhatre as the male lead. The duo formed a good bond while working together on the show. The show premiered in August last year but it ended in early 2022. The strong revolves around the life of Genda, who is an ardent believer of God Agrasen Maharaj, and her family life. Although the show was on-air for a short span, the pairing of Shrenu Parikh and Akshay Mhatre became quite popular. Their on-screen chemistry was spectacular, and as per reports, they are dating each other. However, none of them have reacted to this news yet. Here are some of the best pictures of the two actors.
Photo Credit : Shrenu Parikh Instagram
The on-screen couple had the most adorable wedding sequence, where Shrenu had worn a pink and white lehenga, and Akshay has sported a golden sherwani with a pagdi.
Photo Credit : Shrenu Parikh instagram
In the adorable picture, Akshay and Shrenu are seen sitting together after the wedding scene as he fed her laddoo. She looked beautiful in a red saree.
Photo Credit : Akshay Mhatre instagram
They look like a dream in the picture as Shrenu looks at the moon through a sieve as a part of the Karwa Chauth tradition. She looks gorgeous in a bright orange lehenga paired with a traditional neckpiece.
They danced together in traditional outfits for the Navratri episode. Shrenu looks pretty in a leheriya lehenga.
It seems like love is in the air for the adorable on-screen couple Shrenu Parikh and Akshay Mhatre, as they are lost in each other’s eyes.