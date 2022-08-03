Shrenu Parikh and Akshay Mhatre's on-screen pics are couple goals

1 / 6

Shrenu Parikh and Akshay Mhatre's on-screen pics

Shrenu Parikh was last seen in the show Ghar Ek Mandir–Kripa Agrasen Maharaj Ki. She was seen playing the lead protagonist along with actor Akshay Mhatre as the male lead. The duo formed a good bond while working together on the show. The show premiered in August last year but it ended in early 2022. The strong revolves around the life of Genda, who is an ardent believer of God Agrasen Maharaj, and her family life. Although the show was on-air for a short span, the pairing of Shrenu Parikh and Akshay Mhatre became quite popular. Their on-screen chemistry was spectacular, and as per reports, they are dating each other. However, none of them have reacted to this news yet. Here are some of the best pictures of the two actors.

Photo Credit : Shrenu Parikh Instagram