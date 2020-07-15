Shrenu Parikh: From her debut to weird habits; Here's all you need to know about the Ishaqbaaz actor

1 / 7

Check out interesting facts about Shrenu Parikh

Shrenu Parikh is one of the most popular stars in the entertainment industry and enjoys a fan following. Her impeccable social media presence makes her loved amongst all the daily soap lovers and her feed is a delight for her fans. The actress' social media includes beautiful and mesmerizing photos of herself from exotic locations. From exotic vacations, priceless moments with her BFFs, zero makeup looks to her fashionable looks, she never fails to give a treat to her fans. The pretty actress still has radiant skin and lovely tresses and manages to look flawless all the time. She is currently the talk of the town as she informed her fans that she has been tested positive for COVID 19. The actress is undergoing medical treatment for the same in a hospital. The actress took to her social media handle to share this shocking and saddening news with her fans. In a long post, Shrenu revealed that she was tested positive for Coronavirus a few days ago. She also requested fans to pray for her and her family's health. The actress also thanked the frontline workers who are fighting this battle against COVID-19, especially the medical fraternity. Shrenu wrote, 'Hey everyone, have been away for awhile but bugger has not spared me, was found COVID positive a few days ago. And now I'm recovering in the hospital. Keep me and my family in your prayers. I'm very thankful to the Corona warriors, who treat the patients compassionately during these scary times too.' Along with this note, Shrenu also penned down a caption urging everyone to stay safe and take the utmost precautions to keep the virus at bay. She said, 'Even after being so careful if it can get to you, then imagine the power of this invisible demon we are fighting with. Please, please be very careful and save yourselves.' Having said that, here's all you need to know about the Ishaqbaaz fame.

