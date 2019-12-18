Home
Shreeram Lagoo: Here's everything you need to know about the veteran actor who passed away at the age of 92

Shreeram Lagoo: Here's everything you need to know about the veteran actor who passed away at the age of 92

Veteran actor Shreeram Lagoo was a big name in the Marathi industry. He also worked in several Bollywood films. He passed away on the evening of December 17 in Pune and was 92 years old. Here's everything you need to know about the legendary actor.
19765 reads Mumbai Updated: December 18, 2019 04:36 pm
    Shreeram Lagoo passes away at 92

    Shreeram Lagoo passes away at 92

    Veteran actor Shreeram Lagoo was a big name in the Marathi industry. He also worked in several Bollywood films. Since a few weeks, the actor was admitted to Dinanath Mangeshkar Hospital. However, due to major health problems, he passed away on the evening of December 17 in Pune. He was 92-years-old. Lagoo died of cardiac arrest and is now survived by his wife Deepa Lagoo, his son and daughter. Several B-town celebs including Rishi Kapoor and Paresh Rawal are mourning the death of the veteran star. Rishi Kapoor tweeted, "R.I.P one of the most natural spontaneous actors, Dr. Shreeram Lagoo sahab leaves us. Did several films way back. Unfortunately never got to work with him in the past 25/30 years. He had a retired life in Pune. Love you Dr. Sahab." Calling him a great theatre artist, Paresh Rawal tweeted, "Truly a great theatre actor Dr Shreeram Lagoo Saab is no more. AUM Shanti." The veteran actor's last rites will be performed after his son comes from the US. As we mourn the demise of the legendary actor, here's everything you need to know about him.

    Born in Satara

    Born in Satara

    Shreeram Lagoo was born in Satara on November 26, 1927.

    ENT surgeon

    ENT surgeon

    He was an ENT surgeon by profession. The actor received a degree in ENT from the University of Mumbai in the early fifties.

    Role in Marathi theatre

    Role in Marathi theatre

    The actor played a key role in the growth of the theatre.

    Acting in play

    Acting in play

    Shreeram Lagoo started acting in plays while attending medical college. He even directed over 20 plays in his career.

    Full-time drama actor

    Full-time drama actor

    Lagoo started working as a full-time actor in the year 1969 from Vasant Kanetkar's play "Where Death Shied Away".

    Leading role in the play Natsamrat

    Leading role in the play Natsamrat

    The actor's performance in "Natsamrat" is remembered till date.

    Movies

    Movies

    In the Marathi industry, he was a part of several successful films including Sinhasan, Pinjra and Mukta. His memorable performances in Hindi films were Rajesh Khanna starrer Thodisi, Gharaonda, Bewafai, Muqaddar Ka Sikandar and Souten.

    Best Supporting Actor award

    Best Supporting Actor award

    He won Filmfare Best Supporting Actor Award in 1978 for his outstanding performance in the Hindi film Gharaonda.

