/
/
/
Shreeram Lagoo: Here's everything you need to know about the veteran actor who passed away at the age of 92
Shreeram Lagoo: Here's everything you need to know about the veteran actor who passed away at the age of 92
Veteran actor Shreeram Lagoo was a big name in the Marathi industry. He also worked in several Bollywood films. He passed away on the evening of December 17 in Pune and was 92 years old. Here's everything you need to know about the legendary actor.
Written By
Pinkvilla Desk
19765 reads
Mumbai
Updated: December 18, 2019 04:36 pm
1 / 9
Shreeram Lagoo passes away at 92
Veteran actor Shreeram Lagoo was a big name in the Marathi industry. He also worked in several Bollywood films. Since a few weeks, the actor was admitted to Dinanath Mangeshkar Hospital. However, due to major health problems, he passed away on the evening of December 17 in Pune. He was 92-years-old. Lagoo died of cardiac arrest and is now survived by his wife Deepa Lagoo, his son and daughter. Several B-town celebs including Rishi Kapoor and Paresh Rawal are mourning the death of the veteran star. Rishi Kapoor tweeted, "R.I.P one of the most natural spontaneous actors, Dr. Shreeram Lagoo sahab leaves us. Did several films way back. Unfortunately never got to work with him in the past 25/30 years. He had a retired life in Pune. Love you Dr. Sahab." Calling him a great theatre artist, Paresh Rawal tweeted, "Truly a great theatre actor Dr Shreeram Lagoo Saab is no more. AUM Shanti." The veteran actor's last rites will be performed after his son comes from the US. As we mourn the demise of the legendary actor, here's everything you need to know about him.
Photo Credit : Twitter
2 / 9
Born in Satara
Shreeram Lagoo was born in Satara on November 26, 1927.
Photo Credit : Twitter
3 / 9
ENT surgeon
He was an ENT surgeon by profession. The actor received a degree in ENT from the University of Mumbai in the early fifties.
Photo Credit : Twitter
4 / 9
Role in Marathi theatre
The actor played a key role in the growth of the theatre.
Photo Credit : Twitter
5 / 9
Acting in play
Shreeram Lagoo started acting in plays while attending medical college. He even directed over 20 plays in his career.
Photo Credit : Twitter
6 / 9
Full-time drama actor
Lagoo started working as a full-time actor in the year 1969 from Vasant Kanetkar's play "Where Death Shied Away".
Photo Credit : Youtube
7 / 9
Leading role in the play Natsamrat
The actor's performance in "Natsamrat" is remembered till date.
Photo Credit : Youtube
8 / 9
Movies
In the Marathi industry, he was a part of several successful films including Sinhasan, Pinjra and Mukta. His memorable performances in Hindi films were Rajesh Khanna starrer Thodisi, Gharaonda, Bewafai, Muqaddar Ka Sikandar and Souten.
Photo Credit : Twitter
9 / 9
Best Supporting Actor award
He won Filmfare Best Supporting Actor Award in 1978 for his outstanding performance in the Hindi film Gharaonda.
Photo Credit : Twitter
Add new comment