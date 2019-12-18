Shreeram Lagoo: Here's everything you need to know about the veteran actor who passed away at the age of 92

1 / 9

Shreeram Lagoo passes away at 92

Veteran actor Shreeram Lagoo was a big name in the Marathi industry. He also worked in several Bollywood films. Since a few weeks, the actor was admitted to Dinanath Mangeshkar Hospital. However, due to major health problems, he passed away on the evening of December 17 in Pune. He was 92-years-old. Lagoo died of cardiac arrest and is now survived by his wife Deepa Lagoo, his son and daughter. Several B-town celebs including Rishi Kapoor and Paresh Rawal are mourning the death of the veteran star. Rishi Kapoor tweeted, "R.I.P one of the most natural spontaneous actors, Dr. Shreeram Lagoo sahab leaves us. Did several films way back. Unfortunately never got to work with him in the past 25/30 years. He had a retired life in Pune. Love you Dr. Sahab." Calling him a great theatre artist, Paresh Rawal tweeted, "Truly a great theatre actor Dr Shreeram Lagoo Saab is no more. AUM Shanti." The veteran actor's last rites will be performed after his son comes from the US. As we mourn the demise of the legendary actor, here's everything you need to know about him.

Photo Credit : Twitter