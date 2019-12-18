Home
Shreeram Lagoo passes away at 92: Check out TOP 5 films of the veteran actor

Shreeram Lagoo Death: Shreeram Lagoo was one of the most popular actors who worked in many Hindi as well as Marathi films. The veteran actor passed away due to cardiac arrest in Pune on December 17. Let's take a look at some of his popular films.
    5 Best films of the veteran actor

    Shreeram Lagoo was one of the most popular actors who worked in many Hindi as well as Marathi films. The veteran actor passed away due to cardiac arrest in Pune on December 17. Dr. Lagoo is now survived by his wife, son and daughter. In an interview with a leading daily, his wife confirmed that the actor's last rites will be performed once their son returns from the US. Several Bollywood celebrities and politicians are mourning the demise of the legendary actor. Calling him the most spontaneous actor, Rishi Kapoor wrote, "R.I.P one of the most natural spontaneous actors, Dr. Shreeram Lagoo sahab leaves us. Did several films way back. Unfortunately never got to work with him in the past 25/30 years. He had a retired life in Pune. Love you Dr. Sahab." Also, CM Uddhav Thackeray took to his twitter page and mourned the demise of the legendary actor. PM Narendra Modi wrote, "Dr. Shreeram Lagoo personified versatility and brilliance. Through the years, he enthralled audiences with outstanding performances. His work will be remembered for years to come. Anguished by his demise. Condolences to his admirers. Om Shanti." Lagoo contributed a lot to the Hindi and Marathi film industry. He acted in over 211 films including Hindi and Marathi films as well as plays in Gujarati, Marathi and Hindi. He directed over 20 Marathi plays. As we mourn the death of Dr. Lagoo, let's take a look at some of his popular films.

    Natsamrat

    Natsamrat

    The legendary actor's commendable performance in "Natsamrat" is remembered till date. Lagoo played the role of Ganpatrao aka Appasaheb Belwalka in the same.

    Gharonda

    Gharonda

    Gharonda starring Shreeram Lagoo, Zarina Wahab, and Amol Palekar was a huge hit. IN 1978, Lagoo received the Filmfare Best Supporting Actor Award.

    Samna

    Samna

    Directed by Jabbar Patel, Marathi film Samna received a positive response from the audience and Lagoo was praised for his performance in the film. Samna also entered into the 25th Berlin International Film Festival in 1975.

    Thodisi Bewafai

    Thodisi Bewafai

    Lagoo also shared screen space with late actor Rajesh Khanna in Thodisi Bewafai. He essayed the role of Surendra Deshmukh in the same. The film also starred Padmini Kolhapure and Shabana Azmi.

    Pinjara

    Pinjara

    Lagoo portrayed the role of a schoolmaster in V Shantaram's Pinjara.

