Shreeram Lagoo passes away at 92: Check out TOP 5 films of the veteran actor

5 Best films of the veteran actor

Shreeram Lagoo was one of the most popular actors who worked in many Hindi as well as Marathi films. The veteran actor passed away due to cardiac arrest in Pune on December 17. Dr. Lagoo is now survived by his wife, son and daughter. In an interview with a leading daily, his wife confirmed that the actor's last rites will be performed once their son returns from the US. Several Bollywood celebrities and politicians are mourning the demise of the legendary actor. Calling him the most spontaneous actor, Rishi Kapoor wrote, "R.I.P one of the most natural spontaneous actors, Dr. Shreeram Lagoo sahab leaves us. Did several films way back. Unfortunately never got to work with him in the past 25/30 years. He had a retired life in Pune. Love you Dr. Sahab." Also, CM Uddhav Thackeray took to his twitter page and mourned the demise of the legendary actor. PM Narendra Modi wrote, "Dr. Shreeram Lagoo personified versatility and brilliance. Through the years, he enthralled audiences with outstanding performances. His work will be remembered for years to come. Anguished by his demise. Condolences to his admirers. Om Shanti." Lagoo contributed a lot to the Hindi and Marathi film industry. He acted in over 211 films including Hindi and Marathi films as well as plays in Gujarati, Marathi and Hindi. He directed over 20 Marathi plays. As we mourn the death of Dr. Lagoo, let's take a look at some of his popular films.

Photo Credit : Twitter