Clicked at party in Mumbai

Shriya Saran is not only the most popular actress in South but also a loving wife and mother. She is married Andrei Koscheev and have a beautiful daughter. The actress met Andrei Koscheev for first time during a diving session in the Maldives. After dating for a few years, they had a fairy-tale wedding in Udaipur in 2018. The couple also has a daughter named Radha. Together, the three make for an adorable family and set major goals. The actress often treats fans with PDA filled moments with her husband and cute pics with her daughter.