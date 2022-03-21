5 PHOTOS to show Shriya Saran & Andrei Koscheev are goofiest and happiest couple ever

1 / 5

Shriya Saran & her husband cute moments

Ageless diva Shriya Saran has been in the industry for nearly 20 years and she still holds the tag of a bankable actress. She never fails to amaze the audience with her charismatic face, eye-catching personality and amazing acting skills. Shriya Saran, is regarded as one of the most talented actors in Indian cinema. Apart from that, she is a doting wife and mother. Andrei Koscheev and Shriya met first time during a diving session in the Maldives. After dating for a few years, they had a fairy-tale wedding in Udaipur in 2018. Shriya kept the news of being pregnant and becoming a mom away from the limelight till October 2021. Later she revealed her baby name's as Radha but is yet to disclose her daughter's face. They are one of the most happening couples. Ever since their wedding, the couple has always caught the limelight, from their PDA-filled photos to their baby Radha. Here a few moments of Shriya and Andrei that prove they are the most happiest and goofiest couple ever. Take a look at the pics:

Photo Credit : Shriya Saran Instagram