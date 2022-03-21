5 PHOTOS to show Shriya Saran & Andrei Koscheev are goofiest and happiest couple ever

Updated on Mar 21, 2022 07:56 PM IST   |  5.4K
   
Advertisement
  • 1 / 5
    Shriya saran happy smiles with husband

    Shriya Saran & her husband cute moments

    Ageless diva Shriya Saran has been in the industry for nearly 20 years and she still holds the tag of a bankable actress. She never fails to amaze the audience with her charismatic face, eye-catching personality and amazing acting skills. Shriya Saran, is regarded as one of the most talented actors in Indian cinema. Apart from that, she is a doting wife and mother. Andrei Koscheev and Shriya met first time during a diving session in the Maldives. After dating for a few years, they had a fairy-tale wedding in Udaipur in 2018. Shriya kept the news of being pregnant and becoming a mom away from the limelight till October 2021. Later she revealed her baby name's as Radha but is yet to disclose her daughter's face. They are one of the most happening couples. Ever since their wedding, the couple has always caught the limelight, from their PDA-filled photos to their baby Radha. Here a few moments of Shriya and Andrei that prove they are the most happiest and goofiest couple ever. Take a look at the pics:

    Photo Credit : Shriya Saran Instagram

  • 2 / 5
    Shriya and Andrei fun with each other

    Fun times together

    Shriya and Andrei try to touch their tongue to their nose as they clicked pic. Indeed a fun time.

    Photo Credit : Shriya Saran Instagram

  • 3 / 5
    Shriya saran flaunts baby bump with husband

    Baby bump

    As Shriya hid her pregnancy from the limelight, this first baby bump pic with her husband has caught the attention on the internet.

    Photo Credit : Shruti Haasan Instagram

  • 4 / 5
    Shriya saran happy smiles with husband

    Happiest always

    Shriya and her husband get on their masti mode as they switched their bodies with each other and clicked pics.

    Photo Credit : Shriya Saran Instagram

    • Advertisement
  • 5 / 5
    Shriya sarann wedding pic with husband andrei

    Candid from the wedding times

    Shriya and Andrei in traditional outfits look like the happiest couple on earth. Total goals.

    Photo Credit : Shriya Saran Instagram