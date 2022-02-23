5 Times Shriya Saran gave us fashion goals in stunning looks

Shriya Saran is an actress who has been fortunate to work with the top actors in both Tollywood and Kollywood, in her almost two decades old film career. Agless diva has been in the industry for nearly 20 years and she still holds the tag of a bankable actress. She mesmerized everyone with her stellar acting prowess, graceful expressions in films like Sivaji, Chatrapathi, Nuvve Nuvve, Santosham, Boss and many other films. The actress mesmerized everyone with her stellar acting prowess, graceful expressions and her oh so glam beauty.
The stunner has been keeping her fans updated about the same through her social media posts. The actress has a great level of sartorial choice, who can pull any outfit with perfection, be it ethnic or western. Here's a look at five times Shriya Saran made our hearts flutter with her sartorial choices.
Photo Credit : Shriya Saran Instagram
Traditional saree can never go out of style and with her latest look, the actress showed her fans how to ace pattu yellow floral saree with poise and elegance. She accessorized her look with statement bangles and earrings.
The diva looked absolutely stunning as she opted for red chinkara printed sharara and matching dupatta. She flaunted her stylish looks with a pair of silver statement earrings and bangles.
Shriya opted for a white net saree kurta featuring fine floral work in the borders. The saree was paired with a matching floral blouse with a deep plunge. To round off her look, she paired her outfit with gold earrings dupatta and kept her traces open.
This time, the diva opted for a yellow ruffle midi dress. The ensemble had ruffle and oversized sleeveless. The outfit featured a deep V plunge neck and she went for no accessories and also tied her hair.