Happy Birthday Shriya Saran: A look at the actress' PHOTOS that are simply breathtaking

Birthday Girl Shriya Saran's mesmerising photos

Shriya Saran turns a year older today. Fans are showering her with sweet birthday wishes on social media. The beautiful actress made her film debut with the Telugu film Ishtam and had her first commercial success with Santhosham. She has been a part of many films like Sivaji, Awarapan, The Other End of the Line, Kanthaswamy, Midnight's Children, Pavitra and more. Apart from being known as a brilliant actor, she is also a beautiful dancer. She is very active on social media. Being an active social media user, Shriya often shares her beautiful pictures, romantic photos with husband Andrei Koscheev and more. For the uninitiated, Shriya Andrei Koscheev got hitched in Rajasthan and they have been giving their fans major relationship goals ever since then. The couple's loved up photos on Instagram keep winning hearts all the time. Shriya often shares pictures clicked by her one and only that are beautiful for words. On the occasion of her birthday, take a look at her drop-dead gorgeous photos shared by the actress on her Instagram.

Photo Credit : Instagram