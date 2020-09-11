Advertisement
Happy Birthday Shriya Saran: A look at the actress' PHOTOS that are simply breathtaking

Shriya Saran turns a year older today. On the occasion of her birthday, take a look at her drop-dead gorgeous photos that will leave you mesmerised.
    Birthday Girl Shriya Saran's mesmerising photos

    Shriya Saran turns a year older today. Fans are showering her with sweet birthday wishes on social media. The beautiful actress made her film debut with the Telugu film Ishtam and had her first commercial success with Santhosham. She has been a part of many films like Sivaji, Awarapan, The Other End of the Line, Kanthaswamy, Midnight's Children, Pavitra and more. Apart from being known as a brilliant actor, she is also a beautiful dancer. She is very active on social media. Being an active social media user, Shriya often shares her beautiful pictures, romantic photos with husband Andrei Koscheev and more. For the uninitiated, Shriya Andrei Koscheev got hitched in Rajasthan and they have been giving their fans major relationship goals ever since then. The couple's loved up photos on Instagram keep winning hearts all the time. Shriya often shares pictures clicked by her one and only that are beautiful for words. On the occasion of her birthday, take a look at her drop-dead gorgeous photos shared by the actress on her Instagram.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Selfie on point

    The actress' good night selfie will leave you weak in the knees.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Sun-kissed

    We are so in love with the actress' sunkissed look.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Beauty personified

    This pic will make you say, "happy girls are the prettiest."

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Stunner

    She has got wings to fly.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Picture perfect

    This beautiful picture is clicked by her one and only.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Mesmerising

    The actress is a travel enthusiast.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Pretty smile

    Her beautiful smile can make the heart race.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Gorgeous lady

    This picture of the actress is too beautiful to describe in words.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Magical

    What do you have to say about this breathtakingly beautiful snap?

    Photo Credit : Instagram

