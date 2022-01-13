PHOTOS: 5 times Shriya Saran and Andrei Koscheev posed with daughter Radha

1 / 6

Shriya Saran and Andrei Koscheev pose with daughter Radha

Shriya Saran’s little bundle of joy Radha recently turned one year old. Wishing her little bundle of joy, the actress shared some adorable photographs from the year gone by. Shriya Saran tied the knot with Russian beau Andrei Koscheev on 12 March 2018 at her Mumbai residence. On 12th October 2021, the actress announced on social media that they had been blessed with a baby girl whom they named Radha. However, little Radha was born nine months ago. The actress chose to keep her daughter away from the limelight in her primal months. In fact, Shriya Saran who is usually highly active on social media managed to keep her pregnancy a secret from the media and fans. But now both parents Shriya Saran and Andrei Koscheev frequently share pictures of their 1-year-old.

Photo Credit : Instagram