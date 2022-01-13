PHOTOS: 5 times Shriya Saran and Andrei Koscheev posed with daughter Radha

Shriya Saran’s little bundle of joy Radha recently turned one year old. Wishing her little bundle of joy, the actress shared some adorable photographs from the year gone by. Shriya Saran tied the knot with Russian beau Andrei Koscheev on 12 March 2018 at her Mumbai residence. On 12th October 2021, the actress announced on social media that they had been blessed with a baby girl whom they named Radha. However, little Radha was born nine months ago. The actress chose to keep her daughter away from the limelight in her primal months. In fact, Shriya Saran who is usually highly active on social media managed to keep her pregnancy a secret from the media and fans. But now both parents Shriya Saran and Andrei Koscheev frequently share pictures of their 1-year-old.
Little Radha is seen enjoying some quality time by the beach and she looks absolutely adorable in a green dress.
Shriya Saran and Andrei Koscheev enjoy in the water with little bundle of joy Radha. She seems to like her fun time with her parents.
Another picture of the trio enjoying some beach time.
Radha celebrated her first Diwali while admiring the colours of rangoli with dad.
Shriya Saran is a happy mom as she poses with her daughter Radha.