PHOTOS: Shriya Saran's romantic moments with husband Andrei Koscheev are hard to miss; Check it out

Shriya Saran and her Russian husband Andrei Koscheev always give us relationship goals. The couple keeps sharing loved up photos on Instagram winning hearts all the time. As they continue to give us relationship goals, check out their romantic moments.
  • 1 / 8
    Shriya Saran and Andrei Koscheev's romantic photos

    Shriya Saran and Andrei Koscheev's romantic photos

    Shriya Saran and her Russian husband Andrei Koscheev always give us relationship goals. The couple dated for a long time before getting hitched. Their wedding was a private affair. For the uninitiated, Shriya tied the knot with Andrei Koscheev in Rajasthan. Since their wedding, they have been giving their fans major relationship goals. Shriya who hardly opens up about her love life, spilled beans about her secret wedding and maintaining a private life. In an interview with TOI, Shriya revealed that she likes to keep her private life quiet and simple. "My work is my bread and butter and my husband is very supportive; he would love me to do more work," said Shriya. The couple is very active on social media and keeps sharing loved up photos on Instagram winning hearts all the time. As they continue to give us relationship goals, check out their romantic moments.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 8
    Sunkissed selfie

    Sunkissed selfie

    This sun-kissed selfie of the couple is all things heart.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 8
    Kisses for his beautiful wife

    Kisses for his beautiful wife

    The couple celebrated Karwa Chauth in Barcelona and shared this beautiful pic on Instagram.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 8
    Couple goals

    Couple goals

    Shriya captioned this snap as, "My heart beat."

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 8
    Her smiling companion

    Her smiling companion

    Both are all hearts in this pic!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 6 / 8
    Selfie goals

    Selfie goals

    The couple's mirror selfie is on point.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 7 / 8
    Love is in the air

    Love is in the air

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 8 / 8
    Awwdorable

    Awwdorable

    This one will certainly make you go aww.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

