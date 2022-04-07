PICS: 5 times Shriya Saran made heads turn with her saree looks

Updated on Apr 07, 2022
   
    Shriya Saran's saree looks

    Shriya Saran is on top of her game both professionally and personally. The actress is doing exciting projects like Drishyam 2 and Kabza at the moment, and she is also a doting mother to her 1-year-old, daughter Radha. The star is truly living the dream. Besides her choice of work, the diva also has to take care of her fashion choices. Shriya Saran is an epitome of Indian beauty and what better than a saree to compliment a desi fashionista. On many occasions, the Sivaji actress has given us cues to ace ethnic looks gracefully. From designs to accessories, Shriya Saran is a trendsetter for all the saree lovers out there. With that infectious smile and features, Shriya Saran has the fashion police smitten with her enchanting ensembles. Now, let us see some of her most stunning looks in a saree.

    Photo Credit : Shriya Saran Instagram

    The beige saree

    The actress looks beautiful in this beige embellished saree.

    Photo Credit : Shriya Saran Instagram

    The wedding saree

    The star chose a beautiful red traditional saree for her special day.

    Photo Credit : Shriya Saran Instagram

    The Karva Chauth saree

    Shriya Saran chose a gorgeous saree for Karwa Chauth celebration.

    Photo Credit : Shriya Saran Instagram

    Stunning in silk

    The star shells out fashion goals in this mesmerising orange and beige silk saree.

    Photo Credit : Shriya Saran Instagram

    Family affair

    Have a look at the diva’s captivating blue saree as she attends a family function.

    Photo Credit : Shriya Saran Instagram