5 PDA filled PHOTOS of Shruti Haasan with her beau Santanu Hazarika

Shruti Haasan is one of the most popular and boldest actors in the film industry. She never shies away to speak her mind, be it about her relationships, mental health or professional matters. The actress has yet again found love and is reportedly dating Santanu Hazarika, who is a doodle artist and illustrator. The Vakeel Saab actress also enjoys a huge fan following and shares every bit of her life on social media, from cosy photos with her boyfriend to music videos.
Although Shruti Haasan didn't publicly confirm her relationship with Santanu. Her social media posts speak volumes as she never shies away to flaunt her love for Santanu with PDA filled pics. Reportedly, the couple are also living together in Mumbai. Here take a look of Shruti and her boyfriend Santanu's PDA filled pictures.
Photo Credit : Shruti Haasan Instagram
Shruti Haasan and her boyfriend Santanu Hazarika are ultimate workout partners as they do it together at their house. She often shares pics with him post-workout.
Shruti Haasan kisses her boyfriend Santanu in the supermarket as they shop for groceries. This pic took the internet by fire.
Shruti Haasan hugs and poses for a picture with her boyfriend in twinning outfits and masks.
This picture of Shruti with her boyfriend Santanu shows their relationship as a goofy and fun one.