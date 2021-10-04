5 PDA filled PHOTOS of Shruti Haasan with her beau Santanu Hazarika

1 / 5

Flaunting her love in smiles

Shruti Haasan is one of the most popular and boldest actors in the film industry. She never shies away to speak her mind, be it about her relationships, mental health or professional matters. The actress has yet again found love and is reportedly dating Santanu Hazarika, who is a doodle artist and illustrator. The Vakeel Saab actress also enjoys a huge fan following and shares every bit of her life on social media, from cosy photos with her boyfriend to music videos. Although Shruti Haasan didn't publicly confirm her relationship with Santanu. Her social media posts speak volumes as she never shies away to flaunt her love for Santanu with PDA filled pics. Reportedly, the couple are also living together in Mumbai. Here take a look of Shruti and her boyfriend Santanu's PDA filled pictures.

Photo Credit : Shruti Haasan Instagram