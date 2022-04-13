5 PHOTOS of Shruti Haasan and Akshara Haasan that prove they were born sassy

1 / 6

Childhood photos of Shruti Haasan and Akshara Haasan.

Shruti Haasan and Akshara Haasan are one of the most admired sibling duos in the South. On countless occasions, the sisters turned each other’s rock and were seen supporting one another. Their social media is filled with priceless memories of the pair. They party together, they attend award functions together, they chill together and their fans love to see the divas in a single frame. The daughters of superstar Kamal Haasan have carved a niche for themselves in the industry over time. Shruti Haasan and Akshara Haasan are often posting quirky updates from their life on social media and these posts are simply sibling goals. These two have also dropped some adorable photographs from their early years with their parents and each other. These stills are cute enough to melt any heart. Let us take a look at some cute childhood pictures of Shruti Haasan and Akshara Haasan.

Photo Credit : Instagram