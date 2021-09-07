5 Photos of Shruti Haasan that show she loves funky jewellery

15 minutes ago  |  2.9K
   
Advertisement
  • 1 / 5
    Shruti haasan bold jewellery

    Goth Vibes

    Shruti Haasan is one of the most popular and boldest actresses in Indian cinema. Be it speaking her mind out or acing any outfit stunningly, Shruti handles it with ease. The actress paved a niche for herself by working in different lingual industries. Being an avid social media user, Shruti enjoys a huge fan base on social media. While it is well-known fact that Shruti loves and also chooses to dress in black for almost most occasions. Another thing apart from black which she likes the most is jewellery. And we say jewellery, don't categorise into general ones, Shruti has a unique fashion when it comes to jewellery. She goes all funky, which set perfectly with her every outfit. We have closely noticed that Shruti Haasan loves funky jewellery, which are so unique and amazing. From metal chains to thorn headbands, shruti's jewellery collection is insane and we have decided to take all the cues from her. If you are somebody who is a jewellery or accessory freak, then this is the right place. Read ahead to see more of Shruti's funky jewellery collection.

    Photo Credit : Shruti Haasan Instagram

  • 2 / 5
    Shruti haasan flaunting her metal jewellery

    It's all metal

    Shruti Haasan's is a metal jewellery freak and opts for these chains on most looks.

    Photo Credit : Shruti Haasan Instagram

  • 3 / 5
    Shruti haasan funky hand jewellery

    Bracelets and nose rings

    Shruti Haasan is a total pro when it comes to slaying such funky jewellery. Those bracelets, bangles and nose ring, damn.

    Photo Credit : Shruti Haasan Instagram

  • 4 / 5
    Shruti haasan red thorn jewellery

    Thorns and Roses

    Is it Halloween already? Shruti Haasan's thorns headbands totally gives us that vibe.

    Photo Credit : Shruti Haasan Instagram

    • Advertisement
  • 5 / 5
    Shruti Haasn funky chains

    Beauty

    Shruti Haasan is a total trendsetter and these chains are currently the new thing in the fashion world.

    Photo Credit : Shruti Haasan Instagram