5 Photos of Shruti Haasan that show she loves funky jewellery

1 / 5

Goth Vibes

Shruti Haasan is one of the most popular and boldest actresses in Indian cinema. Be it speaking her mind out or acing any outfit stunningly, Shruti handles it with ease. The actress paved a niche for herself by working in different lingual industries. Being an avid social media user, Shruti enjoys a huge fan base on social media. While it is well-known fact that Shruti loves and also chooses to dress in black for almost most occasions. Another thing apart from black which she likes the most is jewellery. And we say jewellery, don't categorise into general ones, Shruti has a unique fashion when it comes to jewellery. She goes all funky, which set perfectly with her every outfit. We have closely noticed that Shruti Haasan loves funky jewellery, which are so unique and amazing. From metal chains to thorn headbands, shruti's jewellery collection is insane and we have decided to take all the cues from her. If you are somebody who is a jewellery or accessory freak, then this is the right place. Read ahead to see more of Shruti's funky jewellery collection.

Photo Credit : Shruti Haasan Instagram