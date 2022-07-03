5 TIMES Shruti Haasan ditched her usual style and rocked the ethnic look; PHOTOS

Shruti Haasan has a unique sense of style which she carries with utmost grace and panache. You may or may not like her fashion sense, but you definitely cannot ignore it. While the Salaar actress loves the goth look, there have been times when she has ditched her normal style and opted for a desi ensemble.
One of her most noteworthy ethnic looks was when she accompanied her boyfriend Santanu Hazarika to Assam for the Bihu celebration. The diva looked breathtaking in a black silk saree, with a full sleeves blouse. Her outfit was completed with golden jhumkas and a jeweled headband.
Time and again, the Vakeel Sahab star has provided us with some noteworthy ethnic ensembles, which can give any desi diva a run for her money. Now, let us put some of Shruti Haasan's desi attires under the microscope.
The trendsetter pulled off this black silk saree look very gracefully. Her choice of accessories is also praiseworthy.
Shruti Haasan is a sight-to-behold in this green saree with golden embellish.
The Vakeel Sahab star is rocking that blue desi dress with heavy work.
Shruti Haasan makes for a pretty sight in this monochrome picture in a saree.
The actress is making heads turn in this white printed saree with a pop of color.
