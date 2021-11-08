PHOTO: 5 Shruti Haasan approved black outfits that are a must in your wardrobe

1 / 5

Leather pants have come back in style

In the full of the world, where everybody wants to be colourful, Shruti Haasan, the most popular actress in the South, manages to stand out in her fashionable black attires. Known as Goth beauty for her all-black looks, which she carries everywhere, be it to award night or brunch date. The actress is the only one who can pull off an head to toe black look with ease and confidence. Shruti Haasan, the black lover never fails to serve fashion cues with her outfits. From little black dress to leather pants, the actress has shown how to ace every black attire to absolute delight. Well, with that, black is a must colour and everyone should have these basic attires in their wardrobe. As black goes well with anything, these are a few black attires that Shruti Haasan has approved and showed why everyone must have it. Check it out:

Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani