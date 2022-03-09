PHOTOS: Shruti Haasan aces comfy look as she gets papped post shoot

1 / 5

Shruti Haasan spotted on Mega154 sets

Shruti Haasan is one of the most popular actresses in South Indian cinema. She scored the biggest hit of Tollywood so far with the Pawan Kalyan starrer Vakeel Saab (2021) and a blockbuster hit with the Ravi Teja starrer Krack (2021). In 2022, while the actress already has Prabhas' Salaar in the pipeline, she is also roped in as leading lady for Chiranjeevi starrer Mega154. On the occasion of Women's Day, the makers welcomed the actress on board as part of the cast. Shruti Haasan is known for her charisma, looks and experimental fashion sense. She was spotted on the sets of Chiranjeevi starrer Mega154 and opted for an easy-breezy look, which seems to be perfect for summer. We decided to take cues from the beauty as she set major goals. Take a look:

Photo Credit : Kamlesh Nand