PHOTOS: Shruti Haasan aces comfy look as she gets papped post shoot

Shruti Haasan is one of the most popular actresses in South Indian cinema. She scored the biggest hit of Tollywood so far with the Pawan Kalyan starrer Vakeel Saab (2021) and a blockbuster hit with the Ravi Teja starrer Krack (2021). In 2022, while the actress already has Prabhas' Salaar in the pipeline, she is also roped in as leading lady for Chiranjeevi starrer Mega154. On the occasion of Women's Day, the makers welcomed the actress on board as part of the cast.
Shruti Haasan is known for her charisma, looks and experimental fashion sense. She was spotted on the sets of Chiranjeevi starrer Mega154 and opted for an easy-breezy look, which seems to be perfect for summer. We decided to take cues from the beauty as she set major goals. Take a look:
Photo Credit : Kamlesh Nand
Shruti Haasan's love for black is inevitable. She opted for yet another black attire and looked stunning as ever.
Photo Credit : Shruti Haasan Instagram
Shruti Haasan's look is a major shout out to summer as she wore black trousers and a zebra printed top.
Shruti Haasan's look is all about keeping it stylish yet comfy. The attire can go definitely go from AM to PM and make you stand out.
Shruti Haasan, who is known for her goth make-up, went for an unusual change and kept her makeup minimal yet bold.