PHOTOS: Shruti Haasan and BF Santanu Hazarika teach us what modern-day love story looks like

Published on Jan 27, 2022 09:15 PM IST   |  5.4K
   
    Modern day love of Shruti Haasan and beau Santanu Hazarika

    Shruti Haasan and beau Santanu Hazarika are constantly showing us what it is like to be open about your relationship. The couple who is in a live-in relationship keeps making appearances on each other’s social media handles. Sharing with their fans, the essence of their strong relationship, the star revealed that she is dating the artist on her last birthday, taking everyone by surprise. Since their first picture surfaced together, the couple has been extremely vocal about every aspect of their relationship. They share adorable photos and clips of their quality time with each other. Often joining these two is Shruti Haasan’s kid sister Akshara Haasan. As she claims, Akshara Haasan and Shantanu Hazarika are Shruti Haasan’s favorite humans in the whole wide world. The two are setting some new benchmarks for couples across the country as to how to handle questions on love and romance. Let us take a sneak peek into their romantic journey.

    Photo Credit : Shruti Haasan Instagram

    Shopping with the Girlsss

    Santanu Hazarika pampering ladylove Shruti Haasan with some shopping time.

    Photo Credit : Shruti Haasan Instagram

    The dancing duo

    Shruti Haasan tapping her foot with beau Santanu Hazarika and rocking every move.

    Photo Credit : Shruti Haasan Instagram

    Q and A session

    The couple spilling some beans on their chemistry and romantic journey.

    Photo Credit : Shruti Haasan Instagram

    Diwali done right

    The couple celebrating the festival of light in their unique style.

    Photo Credit : Shruti Haasan Instagram

    Shruti with her ‘favorite humans’

    Shruti Haasan cuddling with the two most important people in her life.

    Photo Credit : Shruti Haasan Instagram