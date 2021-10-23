PHOTOS: Shruti Haasan & beau Santanu Hazarika ace airport look as they offer couple goals

Published on Oct 23, 2021
   
    Shruti haasan with boyfriend couple goals

    Couple goals

    Shruti Haasan is one of the most popular actresses in Indian cinema. She is an avid social media user and often takes it to the internet to share snippets of her personal and professional life. Shruti Haasan’s vibrant personality is evident through her Instagram post. The actress is currently dating Santanu Hazarika, a doodle artist and illustrator. From cosy photos to couples quiz, Shruti and Santanu are enjoying every bit of each other's company as they are living together. Today, the actress was yet again spotted with her boyfriend Santanu Hazarika at the airport. Take a look at the photos:

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

    shruti haasan and boyfriend Santanu Hazarika aiport look

    Airport look on point

    The couple can be seen acing the airport look at the best in their casual attires as they pose for paps.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

    Shruti Haasan signature black look

    Love affair with black

    Shruti Haasan yet again opted for a signature black look as she donned a black dress and jacket above it.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

    Shruti Haasan & Santanu Hazarika twinning

    Twinning in masks

    Shruti Haasan & Santanu Hazarika are twinning in the new normal, the black masks.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

    Shruti Haasan and her boyfriend spotted airport

    Spotted diaries

    Shruti Haasan and her boyfriend are often spotted together, from airport to date nights.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani