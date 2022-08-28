PHOTOS: Shruti Haasan's Turkey vacay- A perfect mix of work and fun

1 / 6

Shruti Haasan's Turkey vacay

Our beloved actors travel a lot for their work. Shruti Haasan is also in Turkey at the moment to shoot for her forthcoming project with director Prakash Kovelamudi titled 'Once Upon a Teardrop'. This bilingual drama will feature Siddharth as the protagonist. The Salaar actress has shared sneak peeks from her recent work trip to Turkey on social media, and if these updates are correct, the diva is perfectly mixing work with fun. Recently, she took to Instagram and dropped a fresh set of pictures from the holiday. Posting these stills with a red effect, she captioned the update, "seeing red In the best way." The stunner can be seen enjoying the view as she travels the city. From enjoying wildlife to just relaxing and soaking in the sun, her recent posts are pure wanderlust goals. On this note, let us see some more fun moments of Shruti Haasan from her Turkey trip.

Photo Credit : Shruti Haasan Instagram