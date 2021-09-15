PICS: Shruti Haasan drops style lessons as she stuns in trendy casuals

Kamal Haasan and Sarika Thakur’s daughter, Shruti Haasan is a playback singer and actress who predominantly acts in Tamil, Telegu, and Hindi language films. In the span of her career, Shruti has managed to impress critics and fans with her stints on the silver screen, as well as her alluring voice. The actress is currently dating Santanu Hazarika who is a doodle artist and illustrator based in Delhi. Shruti, who is an avid social media user, often shares loved-up pictures and videos with Santanu which make fans swoon over them. On the acting front, Shruti Haasan was last seen in Vijay Sethupathi-starrer Laabam. She recently wrapped up the latest schedule of her upcoming film Salaar in Hyderabad. Touted to be an action thriller, Salaar is being directed by Prashanth Neel, and stars Shruti and Prabhas in the lead roles. The film is being shot simultaneously in Kannada and Telugu languages and will be dubbed in Hindi, Tamil, and Malayalam. On September 14th, the actress shared a video of herself with Prashanth on Instagram and wrote, “@prashanthneel annoying one of my fav directors is my fav thing to do”. Last evening Shruti was spotted in Hyderabad, as she went shopping looking stunning. Check out her latest photos.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
Shruti Haasan looks absolutely stunning in a black crop top with blue denims. For footwear, she opted for black shoes, which she matched with her black belt and mask.
Shruti kept her long black tresses open and they looked absolutely flawless. Her hair added an extra element of oomph to her overall look.
Shruti poses a bright smile for the camera as the paps click her.
Over the years, Shruti Haasan’s style evolution has been impressive. Lately, she has been turning heads with her fashion game at different events.
In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla recently, Amritha revealed that Shruti's look in Salaar will be totally new.