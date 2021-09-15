PICS: Shruti Haasan drops style lessons as she stuns in trendy casuals

1 / 6

Shruti Haasan rocks her casual outfit

Kamal Haasan and Sarika Thakur’s daughter, Shruti Haasan is a playback singer and actress who predominantly acts in Tamil, Telegu, and Hindi language films. In the span of her career, Shruti has managed to impress critics and fans with her stints on the silver screen, as well as her alluring voice. The actress is currently dating Santanu Hazarika who is a doodle artist and illustrator based in Delhi. Shruti, who is an avid social media user, often shares loved-up pictures and videos with Santanu which make fans swoon over them. On the acting front, Shruti Haasan was last seen in Vijay Sethupathi-starrer Laabam. She recently wrapped up the latest schedule of her upcoming film Salaar in Hyderabad. Touted to be an action thriller, Salaar is being directed by Prashanth Neel, and stars Shruti and Prabhas in the lead roles. The film is being shot simultaneously in Kannada and Telugu languages and will be dubbed in Hindi, Tamil, and Malayalam. On September 14th, the actress shared a video of herself with Prashanth on Instagram and wrote, “@prashanthneel annoying one of my fav directors is my fav thing to do”. Last evening Shruti was spotted in Hyderabad, as she went shopping looking stunning. Check out her latest photos.

Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani