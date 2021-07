1 / 6

5 experimental eye-makeup looks of Shruti Haasan

Makeup and styling hair on-point is as important as choosing the right outfit for any event. As we all know, celebrities are always under the media glare and are spotted every now and then by the paps. Celebs make sure to put their best fashion foot forward even while stepping out for a lunch with friends or family. One can always take inspiration from celebrities who rock their flawless makeup, especially eye makeup. Right from flaunting the best ways to wear coloured liners to sporting smokey eyes, we all want our makeup game on-point. Actress Shruti Haasan tops the list of the actresses when it comes to slaying it and giving us major eye-makeup goals. Let's take a look at the 5 all-glam and experimental eye-makeup looks of Shruti Haasan that we cannot wait to steal.

Photo Credit : Shruti Haasan Instagram