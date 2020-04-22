8 Photos of Shruti and Akshara Haasan that prove they are the coolest sisters

1 / 8

8 Photos of Shruti and Akshara Haasan

Shruti Haasan and Akshara Haasan are one of the popular siblings down South. Both sisters who are actors by profession share an amazing bond with each other. Both keep sharing hilarious and most relatable posts on Instagram. While much is known about Shruti, Akshara has been a part of many films including Kodaram Kondan, Vivegam, Laali Ki Shaadi Mein Laaddoo Deewana, and Shamitabh. Time and again, Shruti Haasan has mentioned that he is extremely thankful for her sister. Shruti once shared a beautiful pic with her sister and captioned it as, "A big part of what makes @aksharaa.haasan and my relationship so strong is our constant ability to laugh in any situation, inside jokes, sister codes and our very own brand of crazy thankful for my thangacchi." Going by the sister's social media posts, one can say that they both have a bubbly personality. Due to coronavirus, both are self-isolating. Shruti keeps treating her fans with some adorable throwback snaps including her pictures with Akshara on Instagram. Given the fact they share an amazing bond, here are few photos of the sisters that will definitely make you relate to them.

Photo Credit : Instagram