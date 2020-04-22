/
8 Photos of Shruti and Akshara Haasan that prove they are the coolest sisters
Shruti Haasan and Akshara Haasan are one of the popular siblings down South. Both sisters who are actors by profession share an amazing bond with each other. Here are a few photos of the sisters that will definitely make you relate to them.
April 22, 2020
8 Photos of Shruti and Akshara Haasan
Shruti Haasan and Akshara Haasan are one of the popular siblings down South. Both sisters who are actors by profession share an amazing bond with each other. Both keep sharing hilarious and most relatable posts on Instagram. While much is known about Shruti, Akshara has been a part of many films including Kodaram Kondan, Vivegam, Laali Ki Shaadi Mein Laaddoo Deewana, and Shamitabh. Time and again, Shruti Haasan has mentioned that he is extremely thankful for her sister. Shruti once shared a beautiful pic with her sister and captioned it as, "A big part of what makes @aksharaa.haasan and my relationship so strong is our constant ability to laugh in any situation, inside jokes, sister codes and our very own brand of crazy thankful for my thangacchi." Going by the sister's social media posts, one can say that they both have a bubbly personality. Due to coronavirus, both are self-isolating. Shruti keeps treating her fans with some adorable throwback snaps including her pictures with Akshara on Instagram. Given the fact they share an amazing bond, here are few photos of the sisters that will definitely make you relate to them.
Selfie partners
Akshara and Shruti's selfie game is always on point.
Trying out filters
Here's a pic of the sisters goofing around.
Pout game on point
The actresses pout is on point.
Self care
Shruti shared a pic of herself with Akshara in which they can be seen flaunting their charcoal mask.
All about love
This pic screams sibling love.
All about love
Shruti shared a collage of pictures featuring Akshara and they are too cute for words.
Siblings day special
Shruti shared this snap on her Instagram and captioned it as, "What ??? I missed siblings day?!!? Thankful for my sister @aksharaa.haasan here is us being crazy as yoosh."
