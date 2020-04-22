X
Home
/
Photos
/
Shruti Hassan
/
8 Photos of Shruti and Akshara Haasan that prove they are the coolest sisters

8 Photos of Shruti and Akshara Haasan that prove they are the coolest sisters

Shruti Haasan and Akshara Haasan are one of the popular siblings down South. Both sisters who are actors by profession share an amazing bond with each other. Here are a few photos of the sisters that will definitely make you relate to them.
3548 reads Mumbai
  • 1 / 8
    8 Photos of Shruti and Akshara Haasan

    8 Photos of Shruti and Akshara Haasan

    Shruti Haasan and Akshara Haasan are one of the popular siblings down South. Both sisters who are actors by profession share an amazing bond with each other. Both keep sharing hilarious and most relatable posts on Instagram. While much is known about Shruti, Akshara has been a part of many films including Kodaram Kondan, Vivegam, Laali Ki Shaadi Mein Laaddoo Deewana, and Shamitabh. Time and again, Shruti Haasan has mentioned that he is extremely thankful for her sister. Shruti once shared a beautiful pic with her sister and captioned it as, "A big part of what makes @aksharaa.haasan and my relationship so strong is our constant ability to laugh in any situation, inside jokes, sister codes and our very own brand of crazy thankful for my thangacchi." Going by the sister's social media posts, one can say that they both have a bubbly personality. Due to coronavirus, both are self-isolating. Shruti keeps treating her fans with some adorable throwback snaps including her pictures with Akshara on Instagram. Given the fact they share an amazing bond, here are few photos of the sisters that will definitely make you relate to them.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 8
    Selfie partners

    Selfie partners

    Akshara and Shruti's selfie game is always on point.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 8
    Trying out filters

    Trying out filters

    Here's a pic of the sisters goofing around.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 8
    Pout game on point

    Pout game on point

    The actresses pout is on point.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 8
    Self care

    Self care

    Shruti shared a pic of herself with Akshara in which they can be seen flaunting their charcoal mask.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 6 / 8
    All about love

    All about love

    This pic screams sibling love.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 7 / 8
    All about love

    All about love

    Shruti shared a collage of pictures featuring Akshara and they are too cute for words.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 8 / 8
    Siblings day special

    Siblings day special

    Shruti shared this snap on her Instagram and captioned it as, "What ??? I missed siblings day?!!? Thankful for my sister @aksharaa.haasan here is us being crazy as yoosh."

    Photo Credit : Instagram

Add new comment

You May Also Like These

Tara Sutaria to Janhvi Kapoor: THESE actresses revealed their celebrity crushes and surprised us; Find out
Tara Sutaria to Janhvi Kapoor: THESE actresses revealed their celebrity crushes and surprised us; Find out
Tamannaah Bhatia: Take inspiration from these 6 outfits of the diva for your summer wardrobe
Tamannaah Bhatia: Take inspiration from these 6 outfits of the diva for your summer wardrobe
Isha Keskar and Rishi Saxena\'s Love Story: Did you know it was the actress who proposed? Find out more
Isha Keskar and Rishi Saxena's Love Story: Did you know it was the actress who proposed? Find out more
Sonam Kapoor & Anand Ahuja\'s bungalow worth Rs. 173 crores in New Delhi is worth your attention, Check PHOTOS
Sonam Kapoor & Anand Ahuja's bungalow worth Rs. 173 crores in New Delhi is worth your attention, Check PHOTOS
Ranbir Kapoor: 12 Times the actor broke the internet with his PHOTOS despite being absent from social media
Ranbir Kapoor: 12 Times the actor broke the internet with his PHOTOS despite being absent from social media
Money Heist 4: Did you know Alvaro Morte is a Cancer survivor? Here are 6 unknown facts about the \'Professor\'
Money Heist 4: Did you know Alvaro Morte is a Cancer survivor? Here are 6 unknown facts about the 'Professor'

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement