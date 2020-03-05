Home
8 Times Shruti Haasan nailed the makeup free look; See PHOTOS

Shruti Haasan is one of the popular actresses down South. She has also earned a name for herself in Bollywood. She is one such actress who shares her no makeup pictures on Instagram. Check out her no makeup photos!
  • 1 / 8
    Shruti Haasan's no makeup looks

    Shruti Haasan's no makeup looks

    Shruti Haasan is one of the popular actresses down South. She has also earned a name for herself in Bollywood. Though she is the daughter of superstar Kamal Haasan and senior actor Sarika, Shruti has proved herself as an actress and showed she's more than just a star kid. She has won millions of hearts with her confidence and ravishing personality. The stunning actress is now creating buzz due to her short film 'Devi' which also stars Kajol, Neha Dhupia, Neena Kulkarni, Mukta Barve, Yashaswini Dayama, Shivani Raghuvanshi, Sandhya Mhatre and Rama Joshi. Other than her professional work, she also often grabs headlines due to her personal life. Speaking about her social media presence, she enjoys a huge fan following on the same. Right from vacay photos to stunning snaps from her photoshoots, Shruti's social media posts are a delight to the eyes. She is one such actress who shares her no makeup pictures on Instagram. Her fans and followers highly praise her flaunting her natural beauty and keeping it real. As she continues to inspire us, here's a look at her no makeup photos.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 8
    Beautiful as always

    Beautiful as always

    The actress looks beautiful sans makeup in this snap.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 8
    No filter needed

    No filter needed

    We are in love with this no makeup, no filter photo!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 8
    Lazy Sundays be like...

    Lazy Sundays be like...

    The stunning diva looks breathtakingly gorgeous sans makeup.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 8
    Fresh face

    Fresh face

    We love her nerdy look!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 6 / 8
    Flaunting her tattoo

    Flaunting her tattoo

    The actress is fond of tattoos and often flaunts them.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 7 / 8
    Naturally gorgeous

    Naturally gorgeous

    This snap will make you fall in love with her beauty for sure.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 8 / 8
    Beautiful just the way she is

    Beautiful just the way she is

    We can't take our eyes off the beautiful actress!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

