/
/
/
8 Times Shruti Haasan nailed the makeup free look; See PHOTOS
8 Times Shruti Haasan nailed the makeup free look; See PHOTOS
Shruti Haasan is one of the popular actresses down South. She has also earned a name for herself in Bollywood. She is one such actress who shares her no makeup pictures on Instagram. Check out her no makeup photos!
Written By
Pinkvilla Desk
869 reads
Mumbai
Published: March 5, 2020 04:56 pm
1 / 8
Shruti Haasan's no makeup looks
Shruti Haasan is one of the popular actresses down South. She has also earned a name for herself in Bollywood. Though she is the daughter of superstar Kamal Haasan and senior actor Sarika, Shruti has proved herself as an actress and showed she's more than just a star kid. She has won millions of hearts with her confidence and ravishing personality. The stunning actress is now creating buzz due to her short film 'Devi' which also stars Kajol, Neha Dhupia, Neena Kulkarni, Mukta Barve, Yashaswini Dayama, Shivani Raghuvanshi, Sandhya Mhatre and Rama Joshi. Other than her professional work, she also often grabs headlines due to her personal life. Speaking about her social media presence, she enjoys a huge fan following on the same. Right from vacay photos to stunning snaps from her photoshoots, Shruti's social media posts are a delight to the eyes. She is one such actress who shares her no makeup pictures on Instagram. Her fans and followers highly praise her flaunting her natural beauty and keeping it real. As she continues to inspire us, here's a look at her no makeup photos.
Photo Credit : Instagram
2 / 8
Beautiful as always
The actress looks beautiful sans makeup in this snap.
Photo Credit : Instagram
3 / 8
No filter needed
We are in love with this no makeup, no filter photo!
Photo Credit : Instagram
4 / 8
Lazy Sundays be like...
The stunning diva looks breathtakingly gorgeous sans makeup.
Photo Credit : Instagram
5 / 8
Fresh face
We love her nerdy look!
Photo Credit : Instagram
6 / 8
Flaunting her tattoo
The actress is fond of tattoos and often flaunts them.
Photo Credit : Instagram
7 / 8
Naturally gorgeous
This snap will make you fall in love with her beauty for sure.
Photo Credit : Instagram
8 / 8
Beautiful just the way she is
We can't take our eyes off the beautiful actress!
Photo Credit : Instagram
Add new comment