All the times Shruti Haasan gave lessons to slay the nerdy look; Check out her beautiful selfies

Shruti Haasan shows how to nail the nerdy look

Shruti Haasan is one popular actress and singer. With hard work and talent, Shruti has successfully carved a niche for herself in the industry. She is not only a popular face in South Indian cinema but is also known in Bollywood. She began her career at a very young age. As a child artist, Shruti sang in films and appeared in a guest role in her father's directorial Hey Ram. She made her adult acting debut with a Bollywood film, Luck. She later starred in many films including Oh My Friend, Anaganaga O Dheerudu, Gabbar Singh, Vedalam, Srimanthudu, Race Gurram, Ramaiya Vastavaiya, and more. As mentioned above, she is also an incredible singer. Shruti often shares her singing videos on Instagram and entertains fans to the fullest. Shruti is one celebrity who is an active social media user. During the lockdown, she has been treating fans with beautiful pictures and videos as well. Just a few days ago, she shared one post and opened up about getting surgery. The actress wrote, "No one famous or not is in a position to judge other person. Ever. That's just not cool. I'm happy to say this is my life my face and yes I've had surgery which I'm not ashamed to admit. Do I promote it? No. Am I against it? No. It's just how I choose to live. The biggest favour we can do for ourselves and others is just be and learn to accept the changes and the movement of our bodies and minds. Spread love and be chill." Shruti who is known to speak her mind further added that she is learning every day to love herself. With every honest revelation and social media posts, she keeps making fans fall in love with her. Today, take a look at times she shared her beautiful selfies and aced the nerdy look.

Photo Credit : Instagram