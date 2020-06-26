/
ALL the times Shruti Haasan made fans go ROFL with her quirky expressions
During the lockdown, Shruti Haasan has been treating fans with her stunning pics and videos including her goofy snaps. She is the queen of quirky expressions and her social media posts will make you go ROFL for sure.
June 26, 2020
Shruti Haasan's googy pics
Daughter of actor turned politician Kamal Haasan and veteran actress Sarika, Shruti Haasan is one of the most loved actresses down South. Despite being a star kid, Shruti has successfully carved a name for herself in the industry on her own. She achieved immense recognition with leading roles in Oh My Friend, Anaganga O Dheerudu, 7aum Arivu, and more. The actress has been a part of films like Gabbar Singh, Vedalam, Srimanthudu, Race Gurram and others. Apart from acting, Shruti has also established herself as a singer. She often shares her singing videos on Instagram making fans fall in love with her all over again. Shruti is one actress who is known to speak her mind. She is bold and courageous. Just a few days ago, Shruti opened up about getting a nose job. The actress wrote, "No one famous or not is in a position to judge other person. Ever. That's just not cool. I'm happy to say this is my life my face and yes I've had surgery which I'm not ashamed to admit. Do I promote it? No. Am I against it? No. It's just how I choose to live. The biggest favour we can do for ourselves and others is just be and learn to accept the changes and the movement of our bodies and minds. Spread love and be chill." She further added that she is learning every day to love herself. During the lockdown, Shruti has been treating fans with her stunning photos and videos including her goofy snaps. Shruti is the queen of quirky expressions and her social media posts will make you go ROFL for sure. Check out!
Fun times
Shruti looks beyond cute in this snap.
All dressed up
Shruti captioned this snap as, "Tuesday evening non alcoholic cocktail party with myself - what have you been up to?? #rosewater #alldressedup #whynot #stayathome."
Match made in heaven
"#MOOD (cup emoji)ups I've started drinking teeny tiny amounts of coffee for the first time in maybe 15 years. I feel very strange.. in a good but mostly bad way lol back to my matcha #matchmadeinheaven," wrote Shruti.
How you doin?
What do you have to say about this pic?
Queen of expressions
"At home, oil my hair, fancy ring light and fleeting thoughts and moods- THURSDAY NIGHTS are wild. I hope everyone is doing well and I hope you're entertaining yourself and falling in love with yourself a little bit more everyday," wrote Shruti.
Mood
Shruti captioned this snap as, "Never bored in the house or in the house bored."
Cuteness personified
This pic will definitely make you go lol.
Lockdown selfie
Share your thoughts about this pic in the comment section below.
THE LAST PIC IS MOOD AF!!!!!!!!!!!
