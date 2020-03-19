/
/
/
Did you know Shruti Haasan REJECTED Hera Pheri 3? Find out the list of movies the actress turned down
Did you know Shruti Haasan REJECTED Hera Pheri 3? Find out the list of movies the actress turned down
Shruti Haasan is amongst the most versatile and gorgeous actresses down South. She has delivered some of the biggest blockbusters. However, the actress has also turned down some films in her career. Check out the list right here.
Written By
Pinkvilla Desk
4199 reads
Mumbai
Published: March 19, 2020 03:54 pm
1 / 5
Films turned down by Shruti Haasan
Shruti Haasan is one of the finest and most sought after actresses in the South film industry. After a career span of almost a decade, she has truly made a mark in the industry and has created a niche for herself. The diva primarily acts in Telugu and Tamil films. She has also been a part of several Hindi films such as Gabbar Is Back co-starring Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ramaiya Vastavaiya, D-Day, Tevar, Welcome Back to name a few. The actress has won several words for her brilliant performances in films like Anaganaga O Dheerudu, 7aum Arivu and Race Gurram. However, due to several reasons, the star had to turn down some of the biggest films in her career. Today, we have a list of films she turned down in her career. Check it out.
Photo Credit : Instagram
2 / 5
Sanghamitra
The actress left Sanghamitra because she did not have a script to the film. In an interview with DNA, she said, "To work without a bound script and give 200 days of your life is just not a sensible decision. I have to be honest. I am answerable to myself and my conscience,"
Photo Credit : Youtube
3 / 5
Hera Pheri 3
Back in 2015, when there were talks of Neeraj Vora making the third part of the comedy franchisee, there were reports of Shruti Haasan being approached for the film. “Shruti Haasan was approached for ‘Hera Pheri 3’, but due to her date commitments to her two southern films and her soon to be announced Hindi project, she could not go through with it. She does hope to work with Abhishek Bachchan in the future,” Shruti’s spokesperson told IANS.
Photo Credit : Instagram
4 / 5
Duvvada Jagannadham
Initially, Shruti Haasan was approached to play the lead in the Allu Arjun starrer. However, due to a jam packed schedule back then, the actress turned down the film citing date issues. The film later starred Pooja Hegde as the female lead. Shruti had previously collaborated with Allu Arjun in Race Gurram. She also worked with Harish Shankar in the blockbuster film Gabbar Singh, which starred Pawan Kumar.
Photo Credit : Youtube
5 / 5
Oopiri
Reportedly, the actress walked out of the film citing date issues. She was later replaced by Tamannaah Bhatia.
Photo Credit : Youtube
Add new comment