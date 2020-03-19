Did you know Shruti Haasan REJECTED Hera Pheri 3? Find out the list of movies the actress turned down

1 / 5

Films turned down by Shruti Haasan

Shruti Haasan is one of the finest and most sought after actresses in the South film industry. After a career span of almost a decade, she has truly made a mark in the industry and has created a niche for herself. The diva primarily acts in Telugu and Tamil films. She has also been a part of several Hindi films such as Gabbar Is Back co-starring Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ramaiya Vastavaiya, D-Day, Tevar, Welcome Back to name a few. The actress has won several words for her brilliant performances in films like Anaganaga O Dheerudu, 7aum Arivu and Race Gurram. However, due to several reasons, the star had to turn down some of the biggest films in her career. Today, we have a list of films she turned down in her career. Check it out.

Photo Credit : Instagram