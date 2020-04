1 / 7

Shruti Haasan's relatable Instagram posts

Shruti Haasan is one popular actress down South. Not just South, she has also earned a name for herself in Bollywood. Despite being a star kid, she has achieved success on her own terms. The stunning actress has won millions of hearts with her confidence and ravishing personality. She is one celebrity who is known to speak her mind. The actress began her acting career as a child artist in 'Hey Ram' and later went on to do films such as Gabbar Is Back, Yevadu, Ramayya Vastavayya and more. Up next, Shruti is making buzz due to her upcoming movie 'Laabam'. The actress will be seen sharing screen space with Vijay Sethupathi in the same and her fans are super excited about it. Other than that, she has also signed 'Krack' which stars Ravi Teja, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, and Samuthirakani. Due to lockdown, just like others, Shruti Haasan is also locked up indoors. The actress keeps sharing photos and videos on Instagram giving us an insight into her quarantine diaries. As she continues to keep us updated, here are six Instagram posts shared by the diva that'll make you relate to her. Check out!

