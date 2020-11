1 / 8

Check out these beige looks of South actresses

When it comes to style, India has been known to level up the fashion game nationally and internationally several times. Style and Glamour are two things, actresses love both on and off-screen. Southern beauty Pooja Hegde is one of the most stylish South actors and currently in a good phase of her career. She started 2020 on a great note with the movie Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo which was a blockbuster. It can be said Pooja Hegde has already made a mark for herself in the Tollywood film industry and is on the verge of doing the same in Bollywood too! Pooja now has two projects lined up, one of which is Most Eligible Bachelor in which she has been paired up opposite Akhil Akkineni and Radhe Shyam opposite Prabhas. It's no surprise that a lot of actresses both in Bollywood and South film industry hail from a fashion background especially modeling. Pooja too hails from the same background and even actress Samantha Akkineni. Both these glamourous divas never fail to raise the bar of style with their outfits at various events. Whether it comes to becoming a trendsetter or sport the easiest and stylish looks, South actors are known for experimenting. Today take a look at these looks in Beige donned by South actors.

Photo Credit : pooja hegde's instagram