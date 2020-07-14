From pouting to no makeup look: Shruti Haasan's photos show how to get the perfect selfie

1 / 15

Shruti Haasan's mesmerising selfies

Daughter of actor turned politician Kamal Haasan and veteran actress Sarika, Shruti Haasan has established herself as one of the leading actresses down South. Shruti achieved immense recognition with leading roles in Oh My Friend, Anaganga O Dheerudu, 7aum Arivu, and more. The actress has also been a part of films like Gabbar Singh, Vedalam, Srimanthudu, Ramaiya Vastavaiya, Race Gurram, and others. Shruti Haasan is creating buzz due to her upcoming film, Krack. The same also stars Ravi Teja, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Samuthirakani, Chirag Jani, and others. As per the latest reports, Krack might get a direct release on OTT platforms. Fans are eagerly looking forward to the movie. On the personal side, Shruti is very active on Instagram. During the lockdown, she has been sharing her beautiful pictures, videos and interacting with fans as well. Shruti has been sharing many goofy pictures of herself leaving everyone in splits. Her hilarious yet cute Instagram posts are too good to miss. Going by her social media posts, one can say that she is a pro at clicking selfies. From capturing a pout selfie to no makeup, Shruti knows how to capture the perfect selfie. Speaking of that, here are some of her selfies that are too good to miss.

Photo Credit : Instagram