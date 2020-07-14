Advertisement
From pouting to no makeup look: Shruti Haasan's photos show how to get the perfect selfie

Daughter of actor turned politician Kamal Haasan and veteran actress Sarika, Shruti Haasan has established herself as one of the leading actresses down South. Today, take a look at some of her selfies that are too good to miss.
6154 reads Mumbai Updated: July 14, 2020 03:32 pm
  • 1 / 15
    Shruti Haasan's mesmerising selfies

    Daughter of actor turned politician Kamal Haasan and veteran actress Sarika, Shruti Haasan has established herself as one of the leading actresses down South. Shruti achieved immense recognition with leading roles in Oh My Friend, Anaganga O Dheerudu, 7aum Arivu, and more. The actress has also been a part of films like Gabbar Singh, Vedalam, Srimanthudu, Ramaiya Vastavaiya, Race Gurram, and others. Shruti Haasan is creating buzz due to her upcoming film, Krack. The same also stars Ravi Teja, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Samuthirakani, Chirag Jani, and others. As per the latest reports, Krack might get a direct release on OTT platforms. Fans are eagerly looking forward to the movie. On the personal side, Shruti is very active on Instagram. During the lockdown, she has been sharing her beautiful pictures, videos and interacting with fans as well. Shruti has been sharing many goofy pictures of herself leaving everyone in splits. Her hilarious yet cute Instagram posts are too good to miss. Going by her social media posts, one can say that she is a pro at clicking selfies. From capturing a pout selfie to no makeup, Shruti knows how to capture the perfect selfie. Speaking of that, here are some of her selfies that are too good to miss.

  • 2 / 15
    Beauty personified

    The actress captioned this pic as, 'Glitches are good.'

  • 3 / 15
    Hair goals

    The actress looks pretty in this pic and also her hair steals the show.

  • 4 / 15
    Lady in black

    'My heart is full of music, light and all the other good stuff,' captioned Haasan.

  • 5 / 15
    Her smile!

    Shruti captioned this pic as, 'Home is where your story begins' no matter where I go, no matter how far I'm always so proud to be a Chennai girl. I've lived in Mumbai for almost ten years now but being back here after ages and spending time with family recharges me and reminds me of who I am and who I can become. #thankful #happyheart.

  • 6 / 15
    No makeup

    The actress looks gorgeous sans makeup.

  • 7 / 15
    Picture perfect

    'Make your own kind of magic and make it count,' captioned Shruti.

  • 8 / 15
    Pretty as always

    The actress' makeup game is always on point.

  • 9 / 15
    Style

    Shruti is known to be one of the best dressed celebrity down South. Be it rocking a casual look or slaying in Indian outfits, Shruti knows how to slay!

  • 10 / 15
    Can't take our eyes off her

    The actress shows you how to look good in a selfie.

  • 11 / 15
    With her furry friend

    How adorable is this pic!

  • 12 / 15
    Those eyes!

    This pic of the actress will make you fall in love with her all over again.

  • 13 / 15
    Nerdy look

    The actress shows how to ace the geeky look.

  • 14 / 15
    Beyond beautiful

    This is one of the best clicks of the actress.

  • 15 / 15
    Flaunting her tattoo

    The actress simply captioned this pic as, 'Sunshine.'

