Ranbir Kapoor to Vidyut Jamwal: Shruti Haasan’s link ups rumours with THESE actors will surprise you

Shruti Haasan's rumoured link ups

Shruti Haasan is one of the most gorgeous and versatile actresses in the industry. She primarily acts in the Tollywood as well as Kollywood films and has also been a part of several Bollywood films like Dil Toh Baccha Hai Ji, Ramaiya Vastavaiya, Tevar and Gabbar Is Back. Shruti has also delivered some brilliant performances in films like Anaganaga O Dheerudu, 7aum Arivu, Race Gurram and Srimanthudu. In addition to that, the actress is also a singer and has lent her voice for some beautifully soothing tracks. Shruti Haasan had been dating Michael Corsale for a couple of years before they made it official on Instagram, in 2016. Unfortunately, the couple parted ways in 2019 and Michael took to twiiter to write, "Life has just kept us on opposite sides of the globe unfortunately and so we have to walk solo paths it seems. But this young lady will always be my best mate. So grateful to always have her as a friend. Luv ya gal (sic)" Haasan is extremely active on social media and enjoys a massive and loyal fan following, with her impeccable sense of style and beauty along with immense talent, she has made her place in the hearts of the audience. Shruti Haasan has also often been linked up with her co-stars. Check out some of her major link up rumours that made headlines.

Photo Credit : Instagram