Ranbir Kapoor to Vidyut Jamwal: Shruti Haasan’s link ups rumours with THESE actors will surprise you

Shruti Haasan is one of the most versatile and talented actresses of the industry. She is also extremely popular and is often linked up with her co-stars. Check out the list of her rumoured link ups.
    Shruti Haasan is one of the most gorgeous and versatile actresses in the industry. She primarily acts in the Tollywood as well as Kollywood films and has also been a part of several Bollywood films like Dil Toh Baccha Hai Ji, Ramaiya Vastavaiya, Tevar and Gabbar Is Back. Shruti has also delivered some brilliant performances in films like Anaganaga O Dheerudu, 7aum Arivu, Race Gurram and Srimanthudu. In addition to that, the actress is also a singer and has lent her voice for some beautifully soothing tracks. Shruti Haasan had been dating Michael Corsale for a couple of years before they made it official on Instagram, in 2016. Unfortunately, the couple parted ways in 2019 and Michael took to twiiter to write, "Life has just kept us on opposite sides of the globe unfortunately and so we have to walk solo paths it seems. But this young lady will always be my best mate. So grateful to always have her as a friend. Luv ya gal (sic)" Haasan is extremely active on social media and enjoys a massive and loyal fan following, with her impeccable sense of style and beauty along with immense talent, she has made her place in the hearts of the audience. Shruti Haasan has also often been linked up with her co-stars. Check out some of her major link up rumours that made headlines.

    The rumours of Ranbir Kapoor and Shruti Haasan's alleged relationship started doing rounds when they shot for an advertisement together. However, putting the rumours to rest, Shruti mentioned that "I am very busy with my work and have nothing to say because these rumours don't affect me anymore,"

    A couple of years back Filmfare had reported saying Shruti was seeing her Yaara co- star Vidyut Jamwal. The report quoted a source saying that they had been enjoying each other’s company and also spending time together. They were apparently doing dinners and coffee dates. and It seemed there’s more than just a friendship. However, both of them made no official confirmations or denial of the same.

    Shruti Haasan and Siddharth Suryanarayan have been co-stars in Oh My Friend and Anaganaga O Dheerudu. The reports of the two dating and living in around the early 2010s were ripe, also stating that the two parted ways mutually. However, Shruti denied any such reports and said that they were just good friends and she was not in love with him.

    Premam co-stars Naga Chaitanya and Shruti Haasan were rumoured to be dating each other back in 2013. They were seen together at the Filmfare Awards sharing a friendly rapport as well. However, according to reports, the two parted ways due to timing issues and other reasons best known to them.

