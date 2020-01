1 / 5

Happy Birthday, Shruti Haasan!

Shruti Haasan is one of the popular actresses down South and Bollywood. The beautiful actress turns a year older today. The actress has won millions of hearts with her confidence and personality. Also, she has wowed everyone with her performances in Bollywood and South films as well. She is the daughter of veteran actors Kamal Haasan and Sarika. Despite being a star kid, she has achieved success with her own hard work. Today, she's one of the most popular stars in the film industry. The gorgeous actress kick-started her acting career as a child artist in 'Hey Ram' and later went on to do films such as Gabbar Is Back, Ramayya Vastavayya and more. She has shared screen space with many biggies from Bollywood as well as the South. She is currently prepping up for her next movie 'Laabam'. She will be seen sharing screen space with Vijay Sethupathi in the same. Other than that, she has also signed 'Krack' which is slated to release on May 8, 2020. The stunning actress knows how to grab eyeballs with her stylish looks and social media posts. Anybody who follows her on Instagram knows that the actress is extremely fond of tattoos. She always flaunts her beautiful tattoos on social media. On the occasion of her birthday, let's take a look at her tattoos.

Photo Credit : Instagram